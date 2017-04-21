BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Kantele Franko is on the desk at 6 a.m. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

OHIO FAMILY KILLED-REWARD

COLUMBUS — A year after the unsolved killings of eight family members in Ohio, investigators are concerned more reward money hasn’t been offered and fear some victims’ involvement in drug crime could be the reason. The reward for information leading to a conviction remains at $10,000, much smaller than similar recent offers. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

GAS PIPELINES-OHIO

CLEVELAND — Ohio environmental officials say a Texas company building a high-pressure pipeline to carry natural gas from Appalachia has been issued violation notices for spilling a total of about 2 million gallons of drilling fluid into two separate wetlands last week. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 330 words.

DEVOS-TEACHERS UNION

Despite their best efforts, tension was on display between Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the head of a national teachers union during their tour of public schools in the northwest Ohio town of Van Wert. By Maria Danilova. SENT: 360 words, photos.

OFFICER SHOT-FALSE CLAIM

COSHOCTON — An Ohio man says being wrongly identified as a suspect in a police officer’s shooting has caused his family turmoil and he plans on suing the police department. SENT: 240 words.

FRANCISCANS-CHILD SEX ABUSE

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Three Franciscan friars have asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges that they didn’t properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, including some at a school in Youngstown, Ohio. SENT: 420 words, photos.

RANCHING STANDOFF TRIAL-NEVADA

LAS VEGAS — A federal jury is back at work in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated from jury deliberations with 130 words, developed on merit.

MUSIC-PRINCE-REVOLUTION REUNION

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince’s 1980s band The Revolution is back together and performing at Paisley Park to kick off a three-month tour, which includes a stop in Cleveland. By Jeff Baenen. SENT: 440 words, photos, video.

IN BRIEF:

— FACEBOOK SHOOTING-CELLPHONE: Pennsylvania police say a cellphone used to record video of a Cleveland retiree’s shooting death that was posted on Facebook was not found in the killer’s car. Photos.

— DEAD CHILD IN TRUCK: Court officials say an Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck last year has pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges.

— CAR FIRE DEATH: Officials say a driver died in a car fire in front of his mother and other witnesses who couldn’t help him escape the burning vehicle outside his Cincinnati-area apartment complex.

— COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR SALE: The state watchdog says an Ohio prison warden improperly offered credit for community-service hours to inmates in exchange for $1 donations to charities of her choice.

— WOMAN’S SLAYING-TEEN CHARGED: A prosecutor wants a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s girlfriend to be tried as an adult.

— SKELETAL REMAINS-RECONSTRUCTION: Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by a forensic artist can help identify skeletal remains found in an Ohio creek nearly 28 years ago.

— ARENA RECONSTRUCTION: The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men’s basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.

— BOX–BRONER-ARREST: Police say boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in northern Kentucky on an outstanding warrant after being found in a bullet-riddled car. Photos.

— TRAFFIC CAMERAS: Dayton police say a spike in deadly crashes is behind their push to bring back traffic cameras after abandoning them in response to state restrictions.

— GOVERNOR’S RACE-SCHIAVONI: State Sen. Joe Schiavoni is stepping down as the leader of the Ohio Senate Democratic caucus to devote more time to his run for governor.

— ARMED SCHOOL STAFF: Another school district in rural eastern Ohio has approved allowing staff with firearms on school grounds and in certain school safety zones.

— SEX TRAFFICKING CONVICTION: An Ohio man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for transporting four teenage girls to Missouri to engage in prostitution.

— WISCONSIN BUTTER BATTLE: A 123-year-old dairy operation in Ohio has filed a federal lawsuit against Wisconsin, arguing that the state’s ban on the sale of ungraded butter unconstitutionally protects large Wisconsin-based dairies.

— MEXICO DEPORTATIONS: The Mexican government says the deportation of a mother of four U.S.-born children as well as that of a young man brought to the United States as a child violated U.S. rules.

SPORTS:

BKN–CAVALIERS-SMITH’S ORDEAL

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith has endured a personally trying season as he tries to win another championship. Smith’s daughter, Dakota, was born five months early and remains hospitalized. Smith says she’s making progress. By Tom Withers. SENT: 700 words, photo.

FBC–T25-Ohio State-Things to Know

COLUMBUS — With Ohio State’s spring practice in the books, here are five things to know about the upcoming season. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 690 words, photos.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-STOPPING THE STARS

Any time Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin or Sidney Crosby goes over the boards, everyone in the arena is watching and waiting for something special to happen. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 940 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business