Family: Stadium warned of faulty locks before man fell, died

CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of a concertgoer who fell to his death through a garbage chute at Progressive Field alleged the Cleveland Indians were repeatedly warned about faulty locks and doors leading to the chutes.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2p2EJKj ) reports attorneys for Cory Barron’s family made those allegations in court documents filed this week in their lawsuit against more than a dozen defendants, including the Indians and entertainment company Live Nation.

Barron, 22, disappeared during a July 2014 concert featuring country acts such as Jason Aldean. A worker at a landfill found his body four days later. Investigators found he fell down the five-story chute along the left field foul line.

Attorney W. Craig Bashein said a door company warned the doors leading to the chute needed to be replaced in March 2014. The company made the same note in May.

A national expert in stadium safety hired by the Indian’s insurance company said in June the locks to the chute were broken. Bashein also noted an employee for the team sent a note to the stadium’s maintenance manager that the doors leading to the suit needed to be locked.

“There were also numerous inebriated concert goers who required medical attention and/or assistance,” the lawsuit states, describing the concert’s atmosphere as “exactly as advertised.”

The lawsuit asks for at least $150,000 in damages. Those named in the lawsuit denied any wrongdoing. Cleveland.com reports a spokesman for the Indians declined to comment.

