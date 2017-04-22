Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Apr. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 7:30 AM Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas 2017 Re-Entry Business Summit – Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas 2017 Re-Entry Business Summit. Speakers include Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Common Pleas Re-Entry Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Regional Director Todd Ishee. The event provides ‘guidance, as well as legal advice, tax credit information and real-life examples of the rewards, both personal and professional, in hiring returning citizens and building stronger neighborhoods’

Location: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us

Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas [email protected] 1 216 443 8635

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 10:00 AM Dayton VA Medical Center hosts ‘B’Earth Day Party’ ice cream social, to celebrate Earth Day

Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats Dayton VA Medical Center [email protected] 1 937 267 3919

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 12:00 PM Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine delivers remarks at Ohio Council of Criminal Justice Education Spring Research Conference

Location: Rm 102 and 103, Center for Biblical and Theological Studies, 251 North Main St, Cedarville, OH http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 12:00 PM Providence House 36th Annual Luncheon for Every Child – Providence House 36th Annual Luncheon for Every Child, presented by the Catanzarite Foundation. Event features keynote speaker Channel 19 News Reporter and Anchor Denise Zarrella who discusses the impact Providence House is having on important community issues such as prevention of infant mortality, foster care reduction, and the opioid epidemic

Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.provhouse.org/ https://twitter.com/provhouseCLE

Contacts: Kayla Naticchioni Providence House [email protected] 1 216 651 5982 x225

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 – Saturday, Apr. 22 Number Fest college music festival – The Number Fest, college music festival, aka #FEST headlined by Waka Flocka and Herobust (Friday) followed by Young Thug, Jauz and Migos (Saturday)

Location: The Venue of Athens, 8003 State Route 56. Athens, OH Athens http://thenumberfest.com/ https://twitter.com/thenumberfest #15Fest

Contacts: TBD

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Apr. 22 2:30 PM Ohio Democratic Party 2017 Legacy Dinner, honoring Sen. John Glenn, with featured speaker Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown

Location: Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 919 923 4055

RSVP to [email protected] for credentials for the executive committee meeting, media availability and/or dinner

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 8:15 AM Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan helps kick-off Akron’s second ‘Hack N Akron’ hackathon event, hosted by Launch League

Location: WhiteSpace Creative, 243 Furnace St, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM Marches for Science in Ohio – Marches for Science held in Ohio, as part of a series of marches nationwide as both a call for politicians ‘to implement science based policies’ and a public celebration of science. Events include March For Science! Cleveland at 101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland (9:00 AM EDT); March for Science Columbus at Ohio Statehouse West Lawn, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus (10:00 AM EDT); March for Science – Cincinnati at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati (10:00 AM EDT); March for Science Youngstown at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St, Youngstown (11:00 AM EDT); March for Science – Dayton at Dayton Courthouse Square, N Main St, Dayton (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Dayton Youngstown http://marchforscience-columbus.webflow.io/ https://twitter.com/cbusscimarch #MarchforScience

Contacts: March for Science [email protected] March for Science Cleveland [email protected] March for Science Columbus [email protected]

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio