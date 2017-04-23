More construction coming for Interstate 75 in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — A new construction project is scheduled to begin on Interstate 75 in Ohio, adding to the frustrations of drivers navigating projects already underway.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2pBAX8k ) reports Phase 1 and 2 of the seven-phased Thru the Valley project starts this fall. The project will be underway at the same time as the Mill Creek Expressway Project.

Both projects involve a lane addition on north and southbound I-75, resurfacing and interchange work. Drivers can expect changes in traffic patterns and lane restrictions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says both projects will cost more than $1 billion. Phase 1 and 2 will be completed by 2020. The completion date for the entire Thru the Valley project has not been determined.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com