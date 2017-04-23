Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 22.

Saturday, Apr. 22 8:15 AM Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan helps kick-off Akron’s second ‘Hack N Akron’ hackathon event, hosted by Launch League

Location: WhiteSpace Creative, 243 Furnace St, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325

Saturday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM Marches for Science in Ohio – Marches for Science held in Ohio, as part of a series of marches nationwide as both a call for politicians ‘to implement science based policies’ and a public celebration of science. Events include March For Science! Cleveland at 101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland (9:00 AM EDT); March for Science Columbus at Ohio Statehouse West Lawn, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus (10:00 AM EDT); March for Science – Cincinnati at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati (10:00 AM EDT); March for Science Youngstown at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St, Youngstown (11:00 AM EDT); March for Science – Dayton at Dayton Courthouse Square, N Main St, Dayton (1:00 PM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Dayton Youngstown http://marchforscience-columbus.webflow.io/ https://twitter.com/cbusscimarch #MarchforScience

Contacts: March for Science [email protected] March for Science Cleveland [email protected] March for Science Columbus [email protected]

Saturday, Apr. 22 2:30 PM Ohio Democratic Party 2017 Legacy Dinner, honoring Sen. John Glenn, with featured speaker Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown

Location: Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 919 923 4055

RSVP to [email protected] for credentials for the executive committee meeting, media availability and/or dinner

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 PM CNN Live Town Hall with Ohio Gov. Kasich – CNN Live Town Hall with former Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich, who takes questions from CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper and a live studio audience in New York, discussing his take on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, his reflections from the 2016 presidential campaign, and his hopes for the future as outlined in his book ‘Two Paths, America Divided or United’ * Airs on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM

Location: New York, NY http://www.cnn.com https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Richard Hudock CNN [email protected]

Monday, Apr. 24 Owens-Illinois: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations [email protected] 1 567 336 2701

