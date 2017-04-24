Father remembers son killed in hammer throw at track meet

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — The father of an Ohio college student who died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a suburban Chicago track meet remembered his son as a strong Christian.

The Rev. Mark Roser says 19-year-old Ethan Roser of Cincinnati shared his faith with others and it guided his life. Ethan Roser died Saturday while volunteering at a track and field competition at Wheaton College when he was accidentally struck by a hammer. An autopsy is planned Monday.

Ethan Roser’s parents were missionaries and he grew up in Zimbabwe before his family moved back to the U.S. The freshman transferred to Wheaton College in January and was on the soccer team.

The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. It can weigh as much as 16 pounds.