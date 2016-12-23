NEWS

OSU trade expert: Trump TPP reversal will hurt economy

Book explores rock’s social impact

Council OKs grant app for food waste collection

Trustee finds minutes lacking

Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers

Exchange student embraces culture

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

6080 Jaycox Road, Galena, Christopher Hatch trustee to: Emily & Robert, $316,500217 Tudor Drive, Delaware, Joshua & Jacquelynn Miley to: John ...

Historical Society plans program on famous Civil War freedom route

The Underground Railroad was an important series of routes that fugitive slaves escaping the Southern U.S. took to gain freedom in the Northern U.S. T...

Agronomy Workshop & Expo slated

Mark your calendars for the 2017 Agronomy Workshop & Expo on Thursday, Feb. 23.This is the fourth annual event and features excellent speakers and...

NEWS BRIEFS

Man charged with 5th OVI offenseOhio Highway Patrol troopers charged a Lewis Center man with his fifth offense of operating a vehicle while under the ...

Sentencing set for Galena man

A sentencing hearing has been set for a Galena man entered a guilty plea to a charge of trespassing and attempted abduction in Delaware County Common ...

DCB financial merger OK’d by feds

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and DCB Financial Corp. announced Monday the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger o...

SPORTS

Braves clip Pacers in dual team tourney

Golden Eagles handle Monarchs 51-35

Patriots pull away from Braves

BV girls pick up impressive win over Harding

The Buckeye Valley girls bowling team picked up its most impressive win of the season Monday, dropping a tough Marion Harding team by 18 pins.“T...

DCS boys get back on track

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got back on track Saturday, coupling a balanced offensive attack with solid defense to notch a 62-39 win o...

Pacers clip Panthers with Yoakum buzzer-beater

It wasn’t always pretty, but the final shot was a welcomed sight for Hayes fans as Will Yoakum hit a runner in the lane as time expired to lift ...

Balanced Barons cruise past Tigers 59-23

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team took its show on the road Friday, cruising past host Galion 59-23 thanks to a balanced offensive attack and d...

Wildcats nip Barons

After three quarters that couldn’t have been closer, it’s no surprise Thursday’s MOAC showdown between Buckeye Valley and visiting N...

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...

Today in history

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...

Today in history

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 9, 1788, Connecticut be...

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 4, 1967, “The...

Today in history

Today is Friday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2016. There is one day left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 30, 1916, Grigory Rasput...

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Donald L. Long and Sandra A. Hull were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1966, at Wesley Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.Don is retired from the Ohio Div...

OPINION

She looked just like my grandma

Some simple constellations

When Facebook takes control

Library has eBooks available

Recently a friend of mine posed a question asking about people’s experiences with book of the month clubs. Of course, many of these types of clu...

An inaugural look through history

“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the wor...

Elected officials acting childish

Representative John Lewis and thirty-plus Democratic House members have announced that they will not attend the presidential inauguration. Does that m...

‘Before the Flood’ worth seeing

“Before the Flood” is a documentary film done with Leonardo DiCaprio about our changing climate. It is a big picture on actual occurring p...

Disagree but do it with respect

We like to celebrate America’s heritage as a “melting pot,” a great nation of many nationality and ethnic groups. We must also celeb...

We spent all day on an airboat

We’ve all heard the line, “Be careful what you ask for, you may get it.”Well, I didn’t exactly ask for it, but when our daught...

