ODNR official: Tests set for Delaware Shooting Range

Downtown parking on agenda

Homan strikes down grant app for food waste collection

Teachers and students go head to head in trivia contest

Man indicted for burning down home with mother inside

Liberty files response in records request

An Ashley man was indicted for arson and attempted aggravated murder Friday for allegedly starting a fire at his home with his mother inside last week...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Jobless rate unchanged in January

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that for the month of January the nation’s “unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8 pe...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

City to evaluate plans for new fire station

The city of Delaware received statements of qualifications from three professional teams for the design, administration and construction of a new fire...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Youngstown State Academic Honor RollSamantha Vaughan, Soccer, Lewis Center, Integrated Social Studies Education.The Citadel Dean’s ListRichard S...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Wabash grant furthers MTSO’s work in theology, ecology and race

Methodist Theological School in Ohio has been awarded a $30,000 grant to fund a two-year project, “Theology, Ecology and Race: Crucial Intersect...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-acces...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

New Albany clips Big Walnut 51-46

Pacers can’t tame league-leading Jaguars

Barons hold off Pioneers in OT

OWU tops Denison to move into 1st-place tie

Technical fouls are bad, right? That wasn’t the case for senior post Ben Simpson.His technical foul in the second half served as motivation duri...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Griggs’ 3 lifts Pacers past Presidents

Will Yoakum finished with a game-high 25 points and assisted on the game-winner — a Nate Griggs three-pointer with 2.8 seconds left — as t...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Midura, Sumner leading Pacers by example

Sometimes great teammates are hard to find in the box score. Stats just don’t do them justice.Go to a game in person, though, and they’ll ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Big 2nd lifts Bulldogs over Barons

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team got off to a strong start against undefeated and state-ranked Columbus South, and played virtually even with t...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Pacer girls earn OCC championship

Things went swimmingly for the Delaware Hayes girls swim team over the weekend as the Pacers, well, swam their way to their first league championship ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers

Sophomore Ben Roderick scored all 10 of his fourth-quarter points in the final 7 minutes to help the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team hold off r...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Friday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2017. There are 338 days left in the year.Today’s Highlights in History:On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts V...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2017. There are 340 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster A...

January 25th, 2017 |  

TUESDAYARTSTuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, SunburyCIVICSunbury Galena Rotary Club, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sunbury To...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Vital issues and forgiveness

Cookbooks offer recipes for Super Bowl

Domestic violence in our midst

Bubba and Bevis, the gentle giants

Bubba and Bevis were the names of the two draft horses George got in the spring of 2005. George had retired from racing harness horses and had always ...

January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |  

Two decades after reform, welfare still broken

Two decades ago, Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to make historic changes to our nation’s welfare program, working to strike...

January 31st, 2017 |  

The story of Gemini

In my younger days, I learned a simple technique for learning the constellations. Start with one that is easy to find, and work your way outward from ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Not a Trump supporter

Like most of America I watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with much anticipation, hoping the new president would have a speech that would start to br...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Avoiding future Congressional gridlock

Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Does Sir Paul finally have his ticket to ride?

“Rather than provide clear assurances to Paul McCartney that defendants will not challenge his exercise of his termination rights, defendants ar...

January 26th, 2017 |  

