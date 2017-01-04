NEWS

Coffeology to offer ‘suspended coffee’

Hands on cartography

Delaware County EMS Citizens’ Academy returns

Updated: 3:45 pm. |    

Group asks Tiberi for town hall meeting before voting on health care measure

3:33 pm |    

Students get a lesson as cool as ice

3:20 pm |    

Powell burglar given jail time

Group asks Tiberi for town hall meeting before voting on health care measure

Constituents from Ohio’s 12th Congressional District delivered a petition to Congressman Pat Tiberi’s Worthington office Thursday afternoo...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Students get a lesson as cool as ice

Delaware Hayes High School physical science teacher Caitlyn Duffy(right) places a soap bubble in Caitlin Lipps’(left) hand Friday afternoon afte...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Don’t forget the fertilizer certification

Remember 2017 is the last year to get your fertilizer certification. If you apply a fertilizer with a guaranteed analysis on more than 50 acres of agr...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Circus’ March performance up in the air

Circus Pages’ tentative March performance at the Delaware County Fairgrounds is now uncertain after City Council updated pending legislation las...

January 27th, 2017 |  

POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:A 25-year-old woman living on Pebble Place Drive reported Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her air mattress and stole ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:17 pm |    

Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers

9:45 pm |    

Barons fade late

9:26 pm |    

Braves clip Pacers in dual team tourney

Golden Eagles handle Monarchs 51-35

The Big Walnut girls basketball team had 19 steals to back a steady performance by senior guard Taryn Hammond to pick up its fifth straight win and se...

January 24th, 2017 |  

State-ranked Wildcats hold off Patriots

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team had its chances at the end, but showed it only takes a rough few minutes to wipe out an otherwise stellar s...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

BV girls pick up impressive win over Harding

The Buckeye Valley girls bowling team picked up its most impressive win of the season Monday, dropping a tough Marion Harding team by 18 pins.“T...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

DCS boys get back on track

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got back on track Saturday, coupling a balanced offensive attack with solid defense to notch a 62-39 win o...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Patriots pull away from Braves

Sophomore Nick Nakasian and Ben Roderick led the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team during an 18-2 run in the third quarter that gave the Patriots...

January 20th, 2017 |  

LIFE

7:13 am |    

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Updated: 8:00 am. |    

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Updated: 8:00 am. |    

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 9, 1788, Connecticut be...

January 9th, 2017 |  

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 4, 1967, “The...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Today is Friday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2016. There is one day left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 30, 1916, Grigory Rasput...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |  

OPINION

6:00 pm |    

Not a Trump supporter

Updated: 7:15 am. |    

Avoiding future Congressional gridlock

12:50 pm |    

Does Sir Paul finally have his ticket to ride?

She looked just like my grandma

While out for breakfast in a tea room in Florida, a lady came through the kitchen door and over to our table. As soon as I saw her walking toward us, ...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Some simple constellations

Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing the history and meaning of the brightest and most beautiful stars of winter. Such discussion seems te...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

When Facebook takes control

My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Library has eBooks available

Recently a friend of mine posed a question asking about people’s experiences with book of the month clubs. Of course, many of these types of clu...

January 21st, 2017 |  

An inaugural look through history

“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the wor...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Elected officials acting childish

Representative John Lewis and thirty-plus Democratic House members have announced that they will not attend the presidential inauguration. Does that m...

January 20th, 2017 |  

The Delaware Gazette

Latest Issue

