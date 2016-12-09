NEWS

Mother given three years community control for endangering children

Three major projects now under county’s belt

Wreaths placed at Oak Grove Cemeteryas part of Wreaths Across America

Trial set for man’s ninth OVI

Friends of Salvation Army make final Red Kettle push

Galena Cemetery dispute settled

Trial set for man’s ninth OVI

A February trial has been set for a Marengo man charged with his ninth OVI offense.Brandon Jacob Stutler, 41, of Marengo was indicted by a Delaware Co...

POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:• Delaware City Police received a report Dec. 28 of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Hayes Street. Both parties...

NEWS BRIEFS

US 23 lane reductionUS 23 north will be reduced to one lane between US 42 and US 36 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 for soil borings. Completion...

Friends of Salvation Army make final Red Kettle push

For the final push leading up to Dec. 31, friends of The Salvation Army have come together to create a $10,000 matching gift opportunity to help The S...

Anticipate a better tomorrow in 2017

After months of preparation and anticipation, Christmas is over and the focus is all on the new year. I find it interesting that we see the first stor...

SPORTS

Balanced Barons knock off Red Devils

Bishops win Hoops for Hope opener

Pioneers outlast Barons 44-38

Pioneers outlast Barons 44-38

Liberty punches ticket to Brookwood Tipoff Tournament championship

Ben Roderick scored 22 points, his third straight game scoring 20-plus, to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team to a 60-57 win over Brunswi...

Pacers capture Eberst Classic win

Will Yoakum scored a season-best 35 points and Terin Kinsway added 19 points and 14 rebounds as Hayes handled visiting Mount Vernon 71-61 in the final...

Scotties sink Eagles

The Tri-Valley girls basketball team used a 22-3 run in the second half to take the lead and blow it open in a 54-43 victory at Big Walnut in non-leag...

Griggs, Pacers cruise past Vikings

To look at Delaware Hayes freshman Nate Griggs, it isn’t hard to be reminded of the fictional character Fortune (Charles S. Dutton) in the film ...

Hayes handles Delaware Christian 61-32

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team used an 18-2 start to gain control and a 17-1 run in the second half to create separation on its way to a 61-...

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Monday, Dec. 19, the 354th day of 2016. There are 12 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 19, 1946, war broke out...

Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2016. There are 15 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 16, 1991, the U.N. Gene...

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 14, the 349th day of 2016. There are 17 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 14, 1916, President ...

Today is Monday, Dec. 12, the 347th day of 2016. There are 19 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 12, 1946, a United Nati...

BULLETIN BOARD

FRIDAYEVENTSPerkins Observatory program, reservations recommended, 8 p.m., Perkins Observatory, 3199 U.S. 23. Cost: Door prices: $10 adults, $8 for ch...

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Judging for Forman Realtors Sunbury Bicentennial Beard and Mustache Championship was held during Christmas on the Square.The contest’s Supreme G...

OPINION

Library accomplished much in 2016

Don’t drink and drive this weekend

AP NEWS ANALYSIS

Remind Trump to make him better

All Americans have a stake in the integrity of our nation and its leadership. We also have the right — and responsibility — to challenge o...

THEIR VIEW

I have been thinking of ending the year of 2016 by writing something to do with the articles I have written these past 5 months. If I go in order of p...

Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Saturnalia

Christmas has passed, and we are in the midst of our traditional period of rest between the spiritually significant solstice celebrations like Christm...

A message to the community

Some two thousand years ago, a child was born homeless in a strange town. There was no one to take him and his family in, no place had room for them. ...

Seven things Trump must do

One. Convince Congress to vote on a Term Limit Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment would establish term limits for Congress, Federal Judges, ...

Get back to the library for some fun

Merry Christmas Eve, readers! I hope that you are feeling the warmth and blessings of this holiday. There are many opportunities for stillness and qui...

