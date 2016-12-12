Cafe to display OWU professor’s photos
Galena planningnew wastewatertreatment plant
The Village of Galena is growing, almost too fast. The village has a footprint of 1,100 acres, with another 268-acre annexation request that will like...
Ag breakfast series planned
I hope everyone enjoyed a great holiday season with family and friends. As we move into the New Year, this is a great time to step back, take a look a...
NEWS BRIEFS
Troy Township meetings setTroy Township has set its meetings for this year. All meetings begin at 8 p.m.Jan.16, Feb 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, Ju...
January 7th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
Grand jury issues first indictments of the year
A Delaware County Grand Jury issued three indictments Friday.• David Joseph Hilt, 48, of Delaware, on two counts of operating vehicle under the ...
Former interim sheriff given 15 years in prison for child porn
A former Delaware County interim sheriff who pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography was sentenced to 180 months in prison Thursday in...
Sieve’s big night sends Braves past Warhawks
Jason Sieve was able to do just about whatever he wanted to Friday, hitting five three-pointers on the way to a game-high 35 points to lead the Olenta...
Bishop Backers Community Day offers free family fun
You’re invited to join the Bishop Backers on Jan. 21 for Community Day 2017, a free Delaware celebration held at Ohio Wesleyan University.The fa...
Barons hold on to top Spartans 38-35
Junior guard Ethan Crawford scored 17 points as host Buckeye Valley eked out a 38-35 victory over visiting Pleasant to stay atop the MOAC-Red boys bas...
Pacers, Yellow Jackets honor John Brown
John Brown was a great coach … and he didn’t care who knew it.Not only that, the longtime leader of the Mount Vernon wrestling program did...
Late push helps DCS rally past Danville
It took some time for the Delaware Christian boys basketball team to get going, but once it did there was little host Danville could do about it.The E...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Longs observe 50th anniversary
Donald L. Long and Sandra A. Hull were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1966, at Wesley Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.Don is retired from the Ohio Div...
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2016. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:44 a.m. Eastern time.Today’s Highlig...
The charge of the Camel Brigade
“I again invite attention to the advantages to be anticipated from the use of camels and dromedaries for military and other purposes.”R...
January 6th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |
Metroparks project still not approved
With knowledge of its historic significance, Metroparks recently demolished the original Club House from the 1920s era Mount Air Golf Course on the 43...
Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Saturnalia
The ball has dropped, and 2017 is upon us. My fervent hope for all of you is that it will be a better year than 2016.Our annual obsession with time en...
Shopping downtown Delaware, back in the day
“Back in the day” means different years to different people. For me to be writing something about Back in the Day, I am choosing the late ...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Don’t privatize Medicare
I feel it is my civic duty to make sure the people of our community are aware and informed about the plans of House speaker Paul Ryan and Donald Trump...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
Library accomplished much in 2016
5 – 4 – 3 – 2 – 1 … Happy New Year! Can you believe 2017 is nearly upon us? What stands out to you from 2016? We survive...