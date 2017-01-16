NEWS

Homan strikes down grant app for food waste collection

Teachers and students go head to head in trivia contest

Man indicted for burning down home with mother inside

Liberty files response in records request

Lewis Center man indicted on 82 child porn charges

Commission OKs OWU housing developments

COLLEGE NEWS

Youngstown State Academic Honor RollSamantha Vaughan, Soccer, Lewis Center, Integrated Social Studies Education.The Citadel Dean’s ListRichard S...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Wabash grant furthers MTSO’s work in theology, ecology and race

Methodist Theological School in Ohio has been awarded a $30,000 grant to fund a two-year project, “Theology, Ecology and Race: Crucial Intersect...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

CHURCH LISTINGS

CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-acces...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street Wednesday morning. During the stop, police found the dri...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Liberty files response in records request

Liberty Township’s attorneys filed their response with the Ohio Court of Claims Wednesday afternoon in the lawsuit against the township by resid...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Lewis Center man indicted on 82 child porn charges

A Lewis Center man was indicted Thursday by a Delaware County Grand Jury on 82 charges involving child pornography.David Thomas Ryan, 56, of 3725 Wood...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

SPORTS

Barons hold off Pioneers in OT

Midura, Sumner leading Pacers by example

Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers

Midura, Sumner leading Pacers by example

Sometimes great teammates are hard to find in the box score. Stats just don’t do them justice.Go to a game in person, though, and they’ll ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Big 2nd lifts Bulldogs over Barons

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team got off to a strong start against undefeated and state-ranked Columbus South, and played virtually even with t...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Pacer girls earn OCC championship

Things went swimmingly for the Delaware Hayes girls swim team over the weekend as the Pacers, well, swam their way to their first league championship ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Balanced Barons roll to win over Tigers

Nathan Edington had a big night and three others scored in double figures as the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team rolled to a 62-41 MOAC win Friday...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Barons fade late

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball couldn’t overcome its shooting woes and a 14-2 run by visiting Jonathan Alder in the second half.Lilly Hess ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Friday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2017. There are 338 days left in the year.Today’s Highlights in History:On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts V...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2017. There are 340 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster A...

January 25th, 2017 |  

BULLETIN BOARD

TUESDAYARTSTuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, SunburyCIVICSunbury Galena Rotary Club, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sunbury To...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...

January 16th, 2017 |  

OPINION

Cookbooks offer recipes for Super Bowl

Domestic violence in our midst

Bubba and Bevis, the gentle giants

Two decades after reform, welfare still broken

Two decades ago, Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to make historic changes to our nation’s welfare program, working to strike...

January 31st, 2017 |  

The story of Gemini

In my younger days, I learned a simple technique for learning the constellations. Start with one that is easy to find, and work your way outward from ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Not a Trump supporter

Like most of America I watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with much anticipation, hoping the new president would have a speech that would start to br...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Avoiding future Congressional gridlock

Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Does Sir Paul finally have his ticket to ride?

“Rather than provide clear assurances to Paul McCartney that defendants will not challenge his exercise of his termination rights, defendants ar...

January 26th, 2017 |  

She looked just like my grandma

While out for breakfast in a tea room in Florida, a lady came through the kitchen door and over to our table. As soon as I saw her walking toward us, ...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

