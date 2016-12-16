NEWS

7:36 am |    

Students hold legal battle royale during mock trial competition

Students hold legal battle royale during mock trial competition
7:35 am |    

OWU buses to D.C. march

OWU buses to D.C. march
7:30 am |    

Police: crime down in 2016

Police: crime down in 2016
7:09 am |    

Stratford prepares for lambing

Stratford prepares for lambing
8:35 am |    

City brings entrepreneurs together

City brings entrepreneurs together
7:05 am |    

City leaders report progress

City leaders report progress
Stratford prepares for lambing

Stratford prepares for lambing

The long holidays are behind us, and the Tuesday farmhands at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road could hardly wait to get back into routine o...

January 21st, 2017 |  

COLLEGE NEWS

Trombetti graduates from UNGAnna Koren Trombetti of Lewis Center graduated from the University of North Georgia during the fall 2016 semester and has ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Student hurt, 1 person in custody in Ohio school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities responding to a shooting at an Ohio school say one student was hurt and one person is in custody.The shoot...

January 20th, 2017 |  

NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash

CLEVELAND — The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days bef...

January 20th, 2017 |  

City brings entrepreneurs together

City brings entrepreneurs together

The city of Delaware’s first “Delaware Does Entrepreneur Gathering” brought more than 50 people together to hear pitches from three ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

What does it mean to insure domestic tranquility?

We began this week with the national holiday to remember and honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Today, we end this week with the inauguration ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:09 pm |    

Patriots pull away from Braves

Patriots pull away from Braves
10:15 pm |    

Wildcats nip Barons

Wildcats nip Barons
10:16 pm |    

Pacers pull away from Golden Eagles

Pacers pull away from Golden Eagles
Wildcats nip Barons

Wildcats nip Barons

After three quarters that couldn’t have been closer, it’s no surprise Thursday’s MOAC showdown between Buckeye Valley and visiting N...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Bishops rally past Tigers in NCAC showdown

Jeret Gerber drilled a pair of three-pointers, the first giving the OWU men’s basketball team its first lead of the game with 11:55 left in the ...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Braves win 7th straight against Pioneers

Braves win 7th straight against Pioneers

Junior guard Molly Delaney scored five points during a 7-0 spurt to bridge the third and fourth quarters that gave the Olentangy girls basketball team...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Pacers fall just short at Hilliard Davidson

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team’s losing streak grew to three games Saturday, but it took strides in the right direction despite a 45-39...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Bishop men pour in school-record 21 three-pointers

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team used a school-record 21 three-pointers to cruise to a 107-83 victory over Allegheny Saturday afternoon a...

January 15th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

7:13 am |    

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Longs observe 50th anniversary
8:00 am
Updated: 8:00 am. |    

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All
8:00 am
Updated: 8:00 am. |    

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 4, 1967, “The...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Friday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2016. There is one day left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 30, 1916, Grigory Rasput...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |  

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Donald L. Long and Sandra A. Hull were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1966, at Wesley Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.Don is retired from the Ohio Div...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2016. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:44 a.m. Eastern time.Today’s Highlig...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Today in history

Today is Monday, Dec. 19, the 354th day of 2016. There are 12 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 19, 1946, war broke out...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Today in history

Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2016. There are 15 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 16, 1991, the U.N. Gene...

December 16th, 2016 |  

OPINION

7:26 am |    

Library has eBooks available

Library has eBooks available
8:00 am |    

An inaugural look through history

An inaugural look through history
7:10 am |    

Elected officials acting childish

‘Before the Flood’ worth seeing

“Before the Flood” is a documentary film done with Leonardo DiCaprio about our changing climate. It is a big picture on actual occurring p...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Disagree but do it with respect

We like to celebrate America’s heritage as a “melting pot,” a great nation of many nationality and ethnic groups. We must also celeb...

January 18th, 2017 |  

We spent all day on an airboat

We spent all day on an airboat

We’ve all heard the line, “Be careful what you ask for, you may get it.”Well, I didn’t exactly ask for it, but when our daught...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Gloria’s wild game night

Gloria’s wild game night

This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Editorial: Actions were not in city’s best interest

At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...

January 16th, 2017 |  

The case of the missing Pleiad

The case of the missing Pleiad

This is the galaxy — the place where the stars and gods hang out. The place I call home. I’m Detective Joe Monday. There are 300 billion s...

January 16th, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

The Delaware Gazette

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles