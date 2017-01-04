Coffeology to offer ‘suspended coffee’
Delaware County EMS Citizens’ Academy returns
Group asks Tiberi for town hall meeting before voting on health care measure
Powell burglar given jail time
Delaware man found guilty of rape
Group asks Tiberi for town hall meeting before voting on health care measure
Constituents from Ohio’s 12th Congressional District delivered a petition to Congressman Pat Tiberi’s Worthington office Thursday afternoo...
January 27th, 2017
Students get a lesson as cool as ice
Delaware Hayes High School physical science teacher Caitlyn Duffy(right) places a soap bubble in Caitlin Lipps’(left) hand Friday afternoon afte...
Don’t forget the fertilizer certification
Remember 2017 is the last year to get your fertilizer certification. If you apply a fertilizer with a guaranteed analysis on more than 50 acres of agr...
Circus’ March performance up in the air
Circus Pages’ tentative March performance at the Delaware County Fairgrounds is now uncertain after City Council updated pending legislation las...
POLICE BLOTTER
Delaware police report:A 25-year-old woman living on Pebble Place Drive reported Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her air mattress and stole ...
Golden Eagles handle Monarchs 51-35
The Big Walnut girls basketball team had 19 steals to back a steady performance by senior guard Taryn Hammond to pick up its fifth straight win and se...
State-ranked Wildcats hold off Patriots
The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team had its chances at the end, but showed it only takes a rough few minutes to wipe out an otherwise stellar s...
January 24th, 2017
BV girls pick up impressive win over Harding
The Buckeye Valley girls bowling team picked up its most impressive win of the season Monday, dropping a tough Marion Harding team by 18 pins.“T...
DCS boys get back on track
The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got back on track Saturday, coupling a balanced offensive attack with solid defense to notch a 62-39 win o...
Patriots pull away from Braves
Sophomore Nick Nakasian and Ben Roderick led the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team during an 18-2 run in the third quarter that gave the Patriots...
Today in history
Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...
Today in history
Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...
Today in history
Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 9, 1788, Connecticut be...
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 4, 1967, “The...
Today in history
Today is Friday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2016. There is one day left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 30, 1916, Grigory Rasput...
December 30th, 2016
Not a Trump supporter
Avoiding future Congressional gridlock
She looked just like my grandma
While out for breakfast in a tea room in Florida, a lady came through the kitchen door and over to our table. As soon as I saw her walking toward us, ...
January 25th, 2017
Some simple constellations
Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing the history and meaning of the brightest and most beautiful stars of winter. Such discussion seems te...
When Facebook takes control
My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...
Library has eBooks available
Recently a friend of mine posed a question asking about people’s experiences with book of the month clubs. Of course, many of these types of clu...
An inaugural look through history
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the wor...
Elected officials acting childish
Representative John Lewis and thirty-plus Democratic House members have announced that they will not attend the presidential inauguration. Does that m...