‘Future of Human Rights’ topic of speech

Harlem debates dog shelter

District projected to gain 872 students in next decade

Olentangy discusses redistricting options

OWU housing on commission agenda

‘Third Option’ offered for theater-goers

Olentangy discusses redistricting options

The Olentangy Local School District had its first of three community forums about the redistricting of attendance boundaries.About 500 people had regi...

January 31st, 2017 |  

‘Great Decisions’ lecture series starts Feb. 17

Delaware’s 2017 Great Decisions Community Discussion Series on U.S. Foreign Policy is particularly timely given the change in the foreign policy...

January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |  

OWU housing on commission agenda

The Delaware Planning Commission will consider three development requests including housing projects from Ohio Wesleyan University at its Wednesday me...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Delaware County Foundation gives $1,000 grant for BV medical bags

Delaware County Commissioners accepted a $1,000 grant from the Delaware County Foundation for the purchase of medical bags for Buckeye Valley High Sch...

January 31st, 2017 |  

POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:An investigation was started after employees of a business in the 500 block of Sunbury Road reported Friday that someone had fl...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Midura, Sumner leading Pacers by example

Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers

Barons fade late

Pacer girls earn OCC championship

Things went swimmingly for the Delaware Hayes girls swim team over the weekend as the Pacers, well, swam their way to their first league championship ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers

Sophomore Ben Roderick scored all 10 of his fourth-quarter points in the final 7 minutes to help the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team hold off r...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Balanced Barons roll to win over Tigers

Nathan Edington had a big night and three others scored in double figures as the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team rolled to a 62-41 MOAC win Friday...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Braves clip Pacers in dual team tourney

The Olentangy wrestling team is headed to its first Division I Dual Team Tournament regional semifinal, but host Hayes certainly made it earn its tick...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Golden Eagles handle Monarchs 51-35

The Big Walnut girls basketball team had 19 steals to back a steady performance by senior guard Taryn Hammond to pick up its fifth straight win and se...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Longs observe 50th anniversary

Bennett’s beard wins Grand Champion Over-All

Simmonses observe 50th anniversary

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2017. There are 340 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster A...

January 25th, 2017 |  

TUESDAYARTSTuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, SunburyCIVICSunbury Galena Rotary Club, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sunbury To...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 9, 1788, Connecticut be...

January 9th, 2017 |  

Bubba and Bevis, the gentle giants

Two decades after reform, welfare still broken

The story of Gemini

Not a Trump supporter

Like most of America I watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with much anticipation, hoping the new president would have a speech that would start to br...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Avoiding future Congressional gridlock

Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also ...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Does Sir Paul finally have his ticket to ride?

“Rather than provide clear assurances to Paul McCartney that defendants will not challenge his exercise of his termination rights, defendants ar...

January 26th, 2017 |  

She looked just like my grandma

While out for breakfast in a tea room in Florida, a lady came through the kitchen door and over to our table. As soon as I saw her walking toward us, ...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Some simple constellations

Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing the history and meaning of the brightest and most beautiful stars of winter. Such discussion seems te...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

When Facebook takes control

My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

