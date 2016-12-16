Police: crime down in 2016
City brings entrepreneurs together
An inaugural look through history
Village to continue selection process
DACC levy taxes not being collected
NEWS
Stratford prepares for lambing
The long holidays are behind us, and the Tuesday farmhands at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road could hardly wait to get back into routine o...
COLLEGE NEWS
Trombetti graduates from UNGAnna Koren Trombetti of Lewis Center graduated from the University of North Georgia during the fall 2016 semester and has ...
Student hurt, 1 person in custody in Ohio school shooting
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities responding to a shooting at an Ohio school say one student was hurt and one person is in custody.The shoot...
NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash
CLEVELAND — The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days bef...
City brings entrepreneurs together
The city of Delaware’s first “Delaware Does Entrepreneur Gathering” brought more than 50 people together to hear pitches from three ...
What does it mean to insure domestic tranquility?
We began this week with the national holiday to remember and honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Today, we end this week with the inauguration ...
SPORTS
Wildcats nip Barons
After three quarters that couldn’t have been closer, it’s no surprise Thursday’s MOAC showdown between Buckeye Valley and visiting N...
Bishops rally past Tigers in NCAC showdown
Jeret Gerber drilled a pair of three-pointers, the first giving the OWU men’s basketball team its first lead of the game with 11:55 left in the ...
Braves win 7th straight against Pioneers
Junior guard Molly Delaney scored five points during a 7-0 spurt to bridge the third and fourth quarters that gave the Olentangy girls basketball team...
Pacers fall just short at Hilliard Davidson
The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team’s losing streak grew to three games Saturday, but it took strides in the right direction despite a 45-39...
Bishop men pour in school-record 21 three-pointers
The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team used a school-record 21 three-pointers to cruise to a 107-83 victory over Allegheny Saturday afternoon a...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 4, 1967, “The...
Today in history
Today is Friday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2016. There is one day left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 30, 1916, Grigory Rasput...
December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |
Longs observe 50th anniversary
Donald L. Long and Sandra A. Hull were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1966, at Wesley Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.Don is retired from the Ohio Div...
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2016. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:44 a.m. Eastern time.Today’s Highlig...
Today in history
Today is Monday, Dec. 19, the 354th day of 2016. There are 12 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 19, 1946, war broke out...
Today in history
Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2016. There are 15 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Dec. 16, 1991, the U.N. Gene...
OPINION
Elected officials acting childish
‘Before the Flood’ worth seeing
“Before the Flood” is a documentary film done with Leonardo DiCaprio about our changing climate. It is a big picture on actual occurring p...
Disagree but do it with respect
We like to celebrate America’s heritage as a “melting pot,” a great nation of many nationality and ethnic groups. We must also celeb...
We spent all day on an airboat
We’ve all heard the line, “Be careful what you ask for, you may get it.”Well, I didn’t exactly ask for it, but when our daught...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Gloria’s wild game night
This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...
Editorial: Actions were not in city’s best interest
At a time when citizen involvement is critical to our governmental operation at all levels, the recent events involving a member of the Parks and Recr...
The case of the missing Pleiad
This is the galaxy — the place where the stars and gods hang out. The place I call home. I’m Detective Joe Monday. There are 300 billion s...