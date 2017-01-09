Frazier joins historical society board
NEWS
Olentangy discusses redistricting options
The Olentangy Local School District had its first of three community forums about the redistricting of attendance boundaries.About 500 people had regi...
‘Great Decisions’ lecture series starts Feb. 17
Delaware’s 2017 Great Decisions Community Discussion Series on U.S. Foreign Policy is particularly timely given the change in the foreign policy...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
OWU housing on commission agenda
The Delaware Planning Commission will consider three development requests including housing projects from Ohio Wesleyan University at its Wednesday me...
Delaware County Foundation gives $1,000 grant for BV medical bags
Delaware County Commissioners accepted a $1,000 grant from the Delaware County Foundation for the purchase of medical bags for Buckeye Valley High Sch...
POLICE BLOTTER
Delaware police report:An investigation was started after employees of a business in the 500 block of Sunbury Road reported Friday that someone had fl...
SPORTS
Pacer girls earn OCC championship
Things went swimmingly for the Delaware Hayes girls swim team over the weekend as the Pacers, well, swam their way to their first league championship ...
Late push sends Patriots past Pioneers
Sophomore Ben Roderick scored all 10 of his fourth-quarter points in the final 7 minutes to help the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team hold off r...
Balanced Barons roll to win over Tigers
Nathan Edington had a big night and three others scored in double figures as the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team rolled to a 62-41 MOAC win Friday...
Braves clip Pacers in dual team tourney
The Olentangy wrestling team is headed to its first Division I Dual Team Tournament regional semifinal, but host Hayes certainly made it earn its tick...
Golden Eagles handle Monarchs 51-35
The Big Walnut girls basketball team had 19 steals to back a steady performance by senior guard Taryn Hammond to pick up its fifth straight win and se...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2017. There are 340 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster A...
BULLETIN BOARD
TUESDAYARTSTuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, SunburyCIVICSunbury Galena Rotary Club, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sunbury To...
OPINION
Not a Trump supporter
Like most of America I watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with much anticipation, hoping the new president would have a speech that would start to br...
Avoiding future Congressional gridlock
Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also ...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Does Sir Paul finally have his ticket to ride?
“Rather than provide clear assurances to Paul McCartney that defendants will not challenge his exercise of his termination rights, defendants ar...
She looked just like my grandma
While out for breakfast in a tea room in Florida, a lady came through the kitchen door and over to our table. As soon as I saw her walking toward us, ...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Some simple constellations
Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing the history and meaning of the brightest and most beautiful stars of winter. Such discussion seems te...
When Facebook takes control
My personal Facebook page barely exists. I do virtually nothing on it. However, that doesn’t stop Facebook from sending messages about me. Such ...