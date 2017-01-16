ODNR official: Tests set for Delaware Shooting Range
Project Search helps people in life’s journey
Downtown parking on agenda
Teachers and students go head to head in trivia contest
Man indicted for burning down home with mother inside
NEWS
An Ashley man was indicted for arson and attempted aggravated murder Friday for allegedly starting a fire at his home with his mother inside last week...
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that for the month of January the nation’s “unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8 pe...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
The city of Delaware received statements of qualifications from three professional teams for the design, administration and construction of a new fire...
Youngstown State Academic Honor RollSamantha Vaughan, Soccer, Lewis Center, Integrated Social Studies Education.The Citadel Dean’s ListRichard S...
Methodist Theological School in Ohio has been awarded a $30,000 grant to fund a two-year project, “Theology, Ecology and Race: Crucial Intersect...
CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-acces...
SPORTS
Technical fouls are bad, right? That wasn’t the case for senior post Ben Simpson.His technical foul in the second half served as motivation duri...
Will Yoakum finished with a game-high 25 points and assisted on the game-winner — a Nate Griggs three-pointer with 2.8 seconds left — as t...
Sometimes great teammates are hard to find in the box score. Stats just don’t do them justice.Go to a game in person, though, and they’ll ...
The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team got off to a strong start against undefeated and state-ranked Columbus South, and played virtually even with t...
Things went swimmingly for the Delaware Hayes girls swim team over the weekend as the Pacers, well, swam their way to their first league championship ...
Sophomore Ben Roderick scored all 10 of his fourth-quarter points in the final 7 minutes to help the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team hold off r...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Today is Friday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2017. There are 338 days left in the year.Today’s Highlights in History:On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts V...
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2017. There are 340 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster A...
BULLETIN BOARD
TUESDAYARTSTuesday Knitters, 6:30 p.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, SunburyCIVICSunbury Galena Rotary Club, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sunbury To...
Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amen...
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2017. There are 347 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 18, 1967, Albert DeS...
Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.Today’s Highligh...
OPINION
Bubba and Bevis, the gentle giants
Bubba and Bevis were the names of the two draft horses George got in the spring of 2005. George had retired from racing harness horses and had always ...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
Two decades ago, Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to make historic changes to our nation’s welfare program, working to strike...
In my younger days, I learned a simple technique for learning the constellations. Start with one that is easy to find, and work your way outward from ...
Like most of America I watched the inauguration on Jan. 20 with much anticipation, hoping the new president would have a speech that would start to br...
Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also ...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
“Rather than provide clear assurances to Paul McCartney that defendants will not challenge his exercise of his termination rights, defendants ar...