Stratford prepares for lambing

The long holidays are behind us, and the Tuesday farmhands at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road could hardly wait to get back into routine o...

January 21st, 2017

COLLEGE NEWS

Trombetti graduates from UNGAnna Koren Trombetti of Lewis Center graduated from the University of North Georgia during the fall 2016 semester and has ...

January 21st, 2017

Student hurt, 1 person in custody in Ohio school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities responding to a shooting at an Ohio school say one student was hurt and one person is in custody.The shoot...

January 20th, 2017

NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash

CLEVELAND — The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days bef...

January 20th, 2017

City brings entrepreneurs together

The city of Delaware’s first “Delaware Does Entrepreneur Gathering” brought more than 50 people together to hear pitches from three ...

January 20th, 2017

What does it mean to insure domestic tranquility?

We began this week with the national holiday to remember and honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Today, we end this week with the inauguration ...

January 20th, 2017