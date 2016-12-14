Delaware Hayes High School holds garage band club
Sunbury Pointe gets street names
Attorney returns to Delaware to open practice
BV Middle students learn heart felt lessons
Evans Farm: Could see houses by June
NEWS
DEAN’S LIST
Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCatherine Allen of Dublin.Joann Arnold of Richwood.Nathan Axelrod of Dublin.Aaron Bennington of Ashley.William Bowen of Delawa...
NEWS BRIEFS
Columbus Zoo to offer free admission on MLK dayThe Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will offer free admission on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Da...
Ohio Woodland, Water & Wildlife Conference planned
I don’t know about you but this weather is getting to me - too dark and gloomy. The other morning as I drove into work the full moon was huge an...
BV Middle students learn heart felt lessons
Buckeye Valley Middle School students participated in a heart-warming project for the homeless by making sleeping bags from recycled blankets and neck...
Norovirus was cause of Orange band members’ illness
Delaware health officials have determined the cause of gastrointestinal illness that spread among members of the Olentangy Orange High School marching...
SPORTS
Eagles top Falcons in OT for 1st win
Henry von Hollen calmly knocked down a pair of clutch free throws with about 20 seconds left in overtime, his only two attempts of the game, to lead t...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
Braves power past Wildcats in league opener
The Olentangy wrestling team started its league slate in style, picking up a solid 57-21 dual-meet win over visiting Westerville South Wednesday in Le...
Braves stay hot with win over Eagles
Jason Sieve led with 18 points and Greg Hendrix came off the bench and added 14 to lead the Olentangy boys basketball team to a 67-49 non-league win a...
Marty Wollam to enter Ohio Hall of Fame
Martin “Marty” Wollam, one of the top trainers in the state of Ohio, has been elected as the newest member of the Ohio Harness Racing Hall...
Hayes boys win host invitational
Craig Klumpp set a pool record in winning the 100 breaststroke and Remy Curtin swept the sprint freestyle events as Hayes’ boys won the team tit...
LIFE
Longs observe 50th anniversary
Donald L. Long and Sandra A. Hull were united in marriage on Dec. 4, 1966, at Wesley Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio.Don is retired from the Ohio Div...
OPINION
Freedom exhibit at main library
Now through Feb. 5, an exhibit honoring critical figures and events surrounding the evolving concept of freedom will be on display at the Delaware Mai...
Dr. King a source of inspiration
While many of us are anticipating the presidential inauguration, I want to remind everyone that we have another equally important day coming up even s...
Another trip around the sun
We reminisced. We counted down. And then we ushered it in … a new year filled with promise and hope.This time of year is known for fresh starts,...
Before the wrecking ball hit her house
Our friendship began before the wrecking ball hit her wonderful house. In fact, it began as soon as my office was moved from the old Court House, to t...
