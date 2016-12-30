Trial set for man’s ninth OVI

A February trial has been set for a Marengo man charged with his ninth OVI offense.

Brandon Jacob Stutler, 41, of Marengo was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury on Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth-degree felonies. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges at an arraignment on Dec. 21 in Delaware County Common Pleas Court and was scheduled to stand trial on February 14.

At the hearing, Delaware County Common Pleas Magistrate Kristin Schultz set Stutler’s bond at $15,000.

The trial is scheduled to last one day, court records indicate.

Prosecutors report that Stutler was pulled over by Delaware police on Nov. 25 just before 2 a.m. on South Sandusky Street.

Prosecutors say at the time of the traffic stop, Stutler was observed to have bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol was present.

The indictment says Stutler has at least five previous OVI convictions. Court records indicate that Stutler has a large number of traffic offenses in Delaware Municipal Court and Morrow County Municipal Court, including four OVI convictions in Delaware and two OVI convictions in Morrow County. Other offenses including speeding, seat-belt violations and driving under a suspended license.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Stutler faces a prison term of between six and 18 months in prison for each of the fourth-degree felonies.

Stutler was in the Delaware County Jail Friday.

Glenn Battishill

