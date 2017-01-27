Charges filed against driver in crosswalk crash

A Delaware woman was charged with failure to yield after she struck a student walking to Dempsey Middle School earlier this month.

City of Delaware Police report a charge of failure to yield at a crosswalk was filed against Morgan Summers, 29, after she struck Kylie Linville, 13, of Delaware, on the morning of Jan. 4.

An arraignment for Summers has been set for Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.

According to the official police report, Summers was traveling south on Troy Road in her 1999 Toyota Corolla and at 7:11 a.m. struck Linville, who was walking in the crosswalk at Barrett Avenue. The report states that Linville went over the hood and collided with the windshield before coming to rest on the ground.

Police report that Summers immediately got out of the car and rendered aid to Linville.

Medics and police arrived minutes later and the City of Delaware Fire Department transported Linville to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency medical care. Linville was then transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Posts in a Facebook group titled “Love For The Linville’s” (sic) indicates that the girl is still recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Summers was reportedly not injured in the crash.

Police report there were skid marks on the ground near the crosswalk. Summers’ car was impounded as evidence, and police report she turned over her cell phone for analysis.

Dempsey Principal Dan Bartha said in an email to Dempsey parents on Jan. 4 that counselors were made available to students throughout the day and would continue to provide support to students.

“Our thoughts are with the student and her family, and we ask the entire Dempsey family to keep them in their thoughts as well,” Bartha said in the email.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.