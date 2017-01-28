COLLEGE NEWS

Bluffton University Dean’s List

Caylin Morstadt, Delaware

Smith honored at White Coat ceremony

Melanie Smith of Powell, a nursing major at Youngstown State University, was among 96 sophomores to receive “white coats” at a ceremony Jan. 23 in Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

“The white coat ceremony is a formal welcome into the nursing profession signifying the transition to clinical learning,” said Nancy Wagner, chair of YSU’s Department of Nursing. “Beyond nursing skills and technology, the white coat reminds our students to be kind and compassionate patient advocates.”

White coat ceremonies are typically a tradition at medical schools, and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing is now promoting the ceremonies as nursing students transition into their clinical studies.

University of Dayton Dean’s List

Jacklyn Bertsch of Delaware

Kaleigh Jurcisek of Lewis Center

Aidan Bean of Powell

Abigail Blahnik of Powell

Lauren Murray of Powell

Megan Murray of Powell

Josie Reinitz of Powell

Gabrielle Scragg of Powell

Kelly McGuire of Sunbury

Caitlin Marshall of Delaware

Angela Hughes of Delaware

Ragan Tuffey of Galena

Sierra Desiderio of Galena

Hannah Kratofil of Lewis Center

Christopher Ricci of Lewis Center

Margaret Wagner of Lewis Center

Rachel Richardson of Lewis Center

Ryan Mcaninch of Lewis Center

Abigael Kitchen of Ostrander

Anna Delaney of Powell

Ryan Grieser of Sunbury

Allison Daugherty of Sunbury

Trine University President’s List

Nicole Walters of Sunbury. Walters is a senior studying Chemical Engineering.

Ashland University’s Dean’s List

Daniel Bailey of Galena. Bailey is majoring in accounting and finance. He is the son of Todd and Melissa Bailey of Galena. Bailey is a 2014 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Brianna Brdicka of Galena. Brdicka is majoring in toxicology. Brdicka is a 2016 graduate of Olentangy High School.

Gary Byas of Lewis Center. Byas is majoring in business management. Byas is a 2016 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

Alyssa Cira of Galena. Cira is majoring in psychology. She is the daughter of Greg and Cheryl Cira of Galena. Cira is a 2014 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Kathryn Dinovo of Delaware. Dinovo is majoring in fashion merchandise and marketing. Dinovo is a 2014 graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School.

Mary Greene of Galena. Greene is majoring in early childhood education.

Sage Haines of Sunbury. Haines is majoring in digital media production and commercial art. Haines is a 2015 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Morgan Harrison of Lewis Center. Harrison is majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Richard and Carolyn Harrison of Lewis Center. Harrison is a 2014 graduate of Olentangy High School.

Elizabeth Lawyer of Sunbury. Lawyer is majoring in intervention specialist. Lawyer is a 2008 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Bethany Meadows of Powell. Meadows is majoring in English. She is the daughter of Christopher and Diane Meadows of Powell. Meadows is a 2014 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School.

Jackson Schwartz of Delaware. Schwartz is majoring in biotechnology. Schwartz is a 2015 graduate of Olentangy High School.

Alexandra Wieging of Powell. Wieging is majoring in fashion merchandise and marketing. She is the daughter of Kevin Wieging of Powell. Wieging is a 2014 graduate of Olentangy High School.

Samantha Zuber of Sunbury. Zuber is majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Michael and Julie Zuber of Sunbury. Zuber is a 2012 graduate of Highland High School.

Miami University Dean’s List

Natalie Bisciotti of Powell

Craig Mathews of Lewis Center

Spencer Milligan of Delaware

Joshua Stoops of Lewis Center

Nicholas Wayne of Powell

Hannah Baney of Galena

Eric Aumiller of Lewis Center

Emily Billman of Galena

Taylor Boll of Powell

Katherine Cattell of Delaware

Matthew Collins of Galena

Alexa Del Riesgo of Powell

Ashlynn Galligher of Delaware

Katharine Gliebe of Delaware

Mallory Hackett of Delaware

Hana Hall of Ostrander

Courtney Helmuth of Lewis Center

MConnor Huelsman of Powell

Kailee Mayberry of Powell

Alexis Newman of Galena

BJacob Pickard of Powell

Lauren Ramsey of Powell

Rachel Rutan of Powell

Grant Schneider of Galena

Brittany Talley of Powell

Baily Torres of Powell

Jennifer Archer of Powell

Andrew Barber of Powell

Nathan Cattell of Delaware

Owen Churchill of Powell

Amanda Foy of Lewis Center

Christina Jokerst of Powell

Kate Jones of Powell

Brooke Laughlin of Powell

Sydney Lawrence of Sunbury

Peter Levy of Lewis Center

Claire Linn of Powell

Thomas McCabe of Lewis Center

Annie Moore of Galena

Drake Powers of Powell

Kourtney Powers of Powell

Logan Rupert of Galena

Miami University President’s List

Ethan Hollingsworth of Powell

Garrett Reed of Galena

Lydia Schneider of Galena

Kenna Koehler of Powell

Kristen Levering of Powell

Abigail Marshall of Sunbury

Sydney Biehl of Lewis Center

Emily Kleinhenz of Powell

HLindsey Rudek of Powell

Taylor Bleedorn of Galena

Morgan Horvath of Lewis Center

Elizabeth Meade of Galena

Kyleigh Powers of Powell

John Carroll University Dean’s List

Cory Beam of Delaware

Jessica Silber of Delaware

Christian Hipsher of Galena

Hiram College Dean’s List

Andrew Runyon of Powell