Delaware resident selected for Hiram College Terrier Scholarship

Hiram College selected Maxwell Hendrix of Delaware as one of its five Terrier Scholarship winners. Hiram awarded the one-time, $1,000 scholarships to five incoming students who will begin at the college in the fall.

Scholarship applicants were challenged to submit a creatively shot photograph or 15-second video that pays tribute to the Terrier, Hiram College’s mascot. Entry subjects included terriers sporting Hiram College T-shirts, a pair of pups and even a Hiram alumnus.

“We’re excited to reward these students for their exquisite and creative pictures,” Vice President of Enrollment Lindajean Heller Western, said. “It’s so encouraging to see prospective students embracing the Hiram community, and we’re proud to have them as part of the Terrier family.”

Scholarship recipients were selected by a scholarship review board of Hiram College media and photography specialists based on the creativity and originality of submissions. The other winners were Abby Howard of Broadview Heights, Ohio; Charlie Lichtenwalter of Erie, Pa.; Kelsey Morgan of Jeannette, Pa.; and Katie Whisler of Southington, Ohio.

To view the winning Terrier Scholarship submissions, visit

http://www.hiram.edu/terrier-scholarship-2017-winners/.