Central Ohio Symphony plans ‘Hear Ohio’ concert

When the Central Ohio Symphony closes out its subscription 38th season on April 22, the concert program will be all about Ohio.

“Hear Ohio, Presented by PNC Arts Alive,” the final performance for the subscription season, will be at Gray Chapel starting at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Ohio composers, Ohio soloists, and, as always, the musicians and conductor Jaime Morales-Matos, Ohioans all, a news release states.

“We are really excited to bring this program to Delaware,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “We are grateful to PNC for its support in awarding us our third PNC Arts Alive grant and making this concert possible.”

The concert will feature a wide and varied range of styles, Hyer said. “There is spoken text, there is a work including harpsichord, which the orchestra rarely does, there are guest choirs, there is a tenor soloist, there is a hand bell choir, and there is even a call and response between the tenor and the audience. It is a very exciting and ambitious program.”

The concert will open with We Are All From Somewhere Else, an Ohio premiere of a composition by Clint Needham, composition faculty at Baldwin Wallace. Needham, who used to be on faculty at Ohio Wesleyan, interviewed individuals who had moved to Ohio from elsewhere, and their words are part of the piece. From there, the orchestra will move into Schelomo by Ernest Bloch, a work written for cello and orchestra.

Michael Carrera, faculty at Ohio University, will be the soloist. The orchestra will then play the world premiere of Carrera’s arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in G, again featuring Carerra as cellist.

The concert will conclude with Ohio composer Paul John Stanbery’s “Music For Mass,” which will use the OWU Choral Arts Society, the Cincinnati Christian University choir, the Delaware Handbell Assembly, made up of handbell players from area churches, the Gray Chapel organ, and Cincinnati tenor Scott Wyatt. Included in the Music For Mass will be Stanbery’s “In the Cathedral” featuring the magnificent Gray Chapel organ and the orchestra.

“And the audience will have a part as well,” Hyer said.

Paul John Stanbery isMusic Director of the Hamilton Fairfield Symphony. Mr. Stanbery won the prestigious Post-Corbett Music Award. His Second Symphony “Foundations” was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in music for 2012.

The Symphony’s concert is supported by funding from the PNC Foundation through the PNC Arts Alive initiative. “We know what art can do, how it changes perspectives, even changes lives,” said Michael Gonsiorowski, PNC regional president for Columbus. “From classical music and fine art to dance and theater, we’re committed to keeping the arts alive in our region.”

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative of the PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. The goal of PNC Arts Alive is to help area residents gain access to the arts and to help arts organizations expand and engage audiences.

Tickets for this concert may be purchased at the Symphony Source office, 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware or online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, or at the box office the night of the concert. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $6 for students of all ages, and $4 for children.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the office at 24 E. Winter St., or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.