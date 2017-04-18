POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

A 31-year-old woman contacted police Saturday to report that someone opened an account with AEP in her name. The woman stated she had never lived at the address listed on the bill. Police report the woman’s account had an outstanding balance of $6,909. An investigation is ongoing.

A 29-year-old man living in the 800 block of Canal Street reported on Sunday that two fraudulent purchases had been made using his credit card. The purchases totaled $98.98. An investigation is ongoing.

A bicycle was stolen from an unattached garage on North Washington Street Monday. The owner reported the bike was worth $474.99.