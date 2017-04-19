Habitec Security hires consultant

Habitec Security, one of the top residential and commercial security system companies in the Midwest, hires James Lendon as a Small Business and Residential Security Consultant in our Central Ohio office.

Lenson, a graduate of The Ohio State University, has been a fixture the Delaware community area for more than 20 years and is currently on the board of the Delaware Women’s City Club Foundation.

“James will be instrumental in our growth and success in Central Ohio. We are happy to welcome James to our team. He is ready to provide customized security solutions and exceptional customer service to the central Ohio community,” said John R. Smythe, President of Habitec Security.

Habitec Security, founded in 1972, is headquartered in Toledo, and has two full-service branches in Delaware and Charlevoix, Michigan. Habitec is ranked as the 54th largest electronic security companies in the country, according to the top 100 rankings compiled by the Security Distributing & Marketing (SDM).

Habitec, one of the largest family-owned and operated security companies in the Midwest, monitors all of their 17,000 customers from their own U.L. monitoring center. For information visit us at habitecsecurity.com.