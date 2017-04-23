Bike plan, conduct code set for Council consideration

Delaware City Council will have three public hearings, along with consideration for a bike plan, a code of conduct policy and updates to the city’s tree preservation regulations, on Monday.

The first public hearing is at 7:15 p.m. and is about an ordinance that would allow outdoor dining at Yumii Kettle Corn, 339 S. Sandusky St., which was formerly a animal care clinic a few years ago. The upcoming eatery is expected to open next year.

Council will then have a public hearing at 7:20 p.m. about an ordinance that would allow Shorty’s Casual Cuisine, 554 W. Central Ave., to construct a permanent outdoor patio.

And finally, there will be public hearing at 7:25 about ordinances that would allow Tim Colatruglio to create a business park at 45 River St. over 2.594 acres. Colatruglio would maintain an existing 2,340-square-foot building, which contains his business. But he would add two new commercial buildings at 15,500 and 6,000 square feet.

Council also will consider the adoption of an update to its 2010 master bike plan on its fourth reading. At the last meeting, some residents spoke out against a $1.67 million trail in the plan that would connect Houk Road with the west side of Hidden Valley Golf Course and another trail to downtown. But other residents were in favor of the trail.

Like the bike plan, Council will consider an ordinance to update its tree preservation regulations on its fourth reading. It is possible that Council may table the ordinance as the city works with Building Industry Association of Central Ohio to compare the regulations with other similar cities. The BIA had concerns with the costs and variance process associated with the city’s regulations.

And Council will look at a revised Code of Conduct policy for board, commissions and committee members. The document contains six standards board members must follow and a section for disciplinary action for non-compliance.

Two changes were added to the document including one to allow the mayor to suspend a member from their appointment during a review from the Member Conduct Committee. Chairmen and chairwoman provided positive feedback to Council on the policy.

“I find it sound, sensible and more than reasonable to ask of our members who represent the city of Delaware. I might also add that I personally see nothing in this draft that might either hinder healthy debate amongst our members or dampen citizen engagement to serve on such of boards, committees, and commissions,” said John Rybka of the Civil Service Commission.

Council will meet at City Hall, 1. S. Sandusky St., 7 p.m. in council chambers.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

