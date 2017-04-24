PROPERTY TRANSFERS

304 Hayfield Drive, Delaware, Joseph & Abigail Cuellar to: Michael & Amanda Caprella, $190,000
Bishop Road, Ashley, James Hunter to: Anne Kopko, $111,000
1880 Bishop Road, Ashley, James Hunter to: Anne Kopko, $259,000
140 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware, Bernard & Joan Murchland to: Jennifer Love &
Timothy Kannally, $194,900
205 Landemere Court, Delaware, James Mays to: Gregor & Christina Gallagher, $223,000
477 Melimare Drive, Galena, Michael & Pamela Mahon to: Joseph & Danielle Hamer, $356,000
137 Calumet Court, Ostrander, Brian & Linda Reigle to: Samantha Gee & Philip Holt, $385,000
163 Thornapple Trail, Delaware, Carrie & Matthew Cowgill to: David Dickens, $243,900
106 Cheshire Crossing Drive, Delaware, Andrea & Christopher Brown to: Brett & Jordan Hawkins, $298,900
428 Quarter Way, Delaware, Bob Webb Park Place LLC to: Venkata Araveeti & Andhra Gadde, $479,000
115 Tinley Park Circle, Delaware, Bob Webb Park Place LLC to: Dorothy Stolfi, $370,000
1776 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $80,000
232 Beech Drive, Delaware, Matthew McDaniel to: Bernard Potkanowicz, $226,500
Teresas Trail, Galena, Decenzo Company to: James & Rachael Worley, $129,900
114 Old Colony Drive, Delaware, Old Colony Estates LLC to: NVR Inc., $43,110
1315 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus LP to: Randall & Terrie Ruff, $545,617
15 Barrhill Drive, Delaware, Matthew & Stephanie Polites to: Ronald & Clarissa Crowder, $170,500
1708 Wrenbury Drive, Galena, Trinity Homes Builders LLC to: Maple Craft LLC, $115,000
170 Kitdare Drive, Delaware, Matthew & Megan Frericks to: Krishnaswam & Radhika Iyengar, $405,000
5693 Sedgewick Lane, Galena, The Glade at Highland Lakes LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $130,000
838 Buehler Drive, Delaware, David Eastburn to: Wells Fargo Bank NA, $145,000
42 Orchard Heights St., Delaware, Rena Knotts to: Eric Sapp, $83,000
963 Farmington Lane, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc. to: David & Lisa Kemp, $376,440
1997 Somerford Drive, Galena, Rockford Homes Inc. to: Adam & Tara Stewart, $438,324
7472 Broxton Lane, Galena, Regent Homes LLC to: Elliot & Paige Kaple, $480,000
12494 Chambers Road, Sunbury, Katherine & Timothy Young to: Daniel & Cheryl Durheim, $334,300
4148 Sunbury Road, Galena, Mark & Cecelia Williams to: N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, $700,000
4148 Sunbury Road, Galena, N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee to: Thomas & Ashley Bush, $700,000
5100 Harlem Road, Galena, Gary& Erin Hamberg to: Sommer Tucker, $690,000
5810 Dorshire Drive, Galena, Christopher & Jennifer Ryan to: Brian Ziemer & Julie Blevins, $380,000
230 London Road, Delaware, Rett & Stephanie Waldenmyer to: Wells Fargo Bank NA, $60,000
1060 Chatham Lane, Delaware, Johnie & Abigail Brown to: Carolyn Jones, $125,500
2679 Pointewood Loop, Galena, Patrick & Judith Anderson, trustees to: Phillip & Jill Freund, $595,000
State Route 61, Sunbury, Gregg & Carol Hoelzel to: Amber & Matthew Gould, $265,000
3861 Hyatts Road, Delaware, Andrew Zazula & Marian Osolinski to: Jeffrey Gordon & Shawna Partin, $279,900
2544 Panhandle Road, Delaware, Gary & Nancy Bell to: Juston & Jodie Herning, $325,000
222 Barton St., Ashley, Timothy Hass to: Sharon Adkins, $78,000
1076 Pittsburgh Drive, Delaware, Garrison Pittsburgh LLC to: Machom IV LLC, $6,525,000
North Galena Road, Sunbury, Starfall LLC to: William & Michele, $121,000
South Section Line Road, Delaware, David & Carol Froehlich to: Audrey Busby, $147,000
990 Treeline Way, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc. to: Sirisha Mandapati & Rakesh Sagi, $338,870
621 Willow Grove Drive, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc. to: Rameshkumar Bar & Rameshbai Pritiben, $371,805
Source: Delaware County Auditor