Glenn a true hero

I was a teacher at Conger School when John Glenn went into orbit for the United States.

The class wrote letters to him congratulating him on the great accomplishment. Not knowing where to send them, we mailed them to the New Concord Post Master.

Several months later the class received a note from him. He had stopped in at the post office and received our letters. He wrote on post office stationery and thanked the class for remembering him.

Little students glowed with pride. He was a true hero in every sense of the word.

— Lois K. Smith

Delaware