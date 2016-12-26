Seven things Trump must do

One. Convince Congress to vote on a Term Limit Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment would establish term limits for Congress, Federal Judges, and members of the Supreme Court. If it doesn’t pass at least the vote will let the public know which members of congress did not vote to approve the bill. For those who say we already have it through elections I say, “Why was a term limit amendment passed for the president?”

Two. Change Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution which gives the President the, “Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Add: with the approval of the Senate. The current president has pardoned 1,150 felons to date and he will most likely, pardon a thousand more before he leaves office. Does anyone think the founders envisioned this when they wrote the Constitution?

Three. Push for an amendment to the Constitution that reads: “Congress shall make no law that applies to the citizens of the United States that does not apply equally to the House and Senate, and Congress shall make no law that applies to the Senators and/or Representatives that does not apply equally to the citizens of the United States. Again, if it does not pass the voters will know who voted against the amendment.

Four. Pass a law that prohibits members of Congress from becoming lobbyists for a period of ten years after leaving office. We need to drastically reduce and or eliminate the influence lobbyists put on individual members of Congress.

Five. Pass a Constitutional Amendment that prohibits elected officials from running for office while they simultaneously hold another State or Federal elected office. Presently, a governor, senator or representative can hold office and run for another office. They get to keep their current job, get paid and go hunting for another job for months on end. Can any of us tell our boss to keep paying us while we go out and look for a better job?

Six. Pass a Balance Budget Amendment and ensure it states that a continuing resolution can only be passed one time for each budget and it is only good for ninety day. After 90 days, either pass a balanced budget or close down the government. Include in this amendment that all budgets are constructed using zero-base budgeting and eliminate baseline budgeting. Baseline budgeting incorporates an annual increase in the budgets of all Departments up to 10 percent from the previous year, a built in increase the taxpayers are kept in the dark about and politicians love.

Seven. While there is no constitutional provision nor statute that explicitly permits executive orders, presidents find it necessary to issue them for items that cannot get passed through Congress. Thus, pass a law that states executive orders automatically expire at the end of the President’s term unless they are subsequently approved in law by Congress during the president tenure in office. If President-elect Trump can do these things he will be a great president.

Future administrations will find it hard to reverse them. These changes will serve us, the public, in helping put constraints on our elected officials and reversing the size of government.

— Christopher Acker

Delaware