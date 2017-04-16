Put warning sign on bridge

Regarding the plan to install height detection apparatus on Route 37 to prevent trucks from hitting the low railroad bridge, I believe this is a complete waste of taxpayer money.

There is no good reason to spend almost half a million dollars of taxpayer money because the city supposedly had $15,000 in expenses related to a truck hitting the bridge.

First, drivers of vehicles who hit the bridge are liable for damages and cleanup by law, not to mention fines for traffic violations. And the city does not incur any costs for turnarounds, the officers are already on the clock anyway.

If anything should be done, painting Low Bridge on the bridge itself in bright three-foot-high letters would a better and cheaper idea.

— John Saniel-Banrey

Ostrander