Pacers hit well, gain split

The Delaware Hayes baseball team broke out for six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 7-1 victory at Whetstone to ensure a split in tri-way with Mount Vernon Saturday in Columbus.

Five different players had multiple hits as the Pacers (6-7) pounded out 15 in the win over Whetstone.

Mason W. Davis provided the big blow – a two-run double in the second inning to blow it open. Davis scored twice in the game.

Ryan Daughenbaugh and Dominic Byers led Delaware with three hits apiece and Davis, Tyler Brown and Zach Price had two hits apiece.

Ben Yoakum hit a two-run single with two outs in the second inning to tie it up with Mount Vernon and Sam Midura gave the Pacers the lead with a RBI single an inning later.

But, Mount Vernon struck for a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to grab a 6-4 win over Delaware Saturday at Whetstone in Columbus.

Delaware is back at it Monday at Hilliard Bradley in OCC-Cardinal action. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Olentangy 11, Hilliard Davidson 6

Braydon Chitty had three hits, including a two-run homer, to lead the Olentangy baseball team to victory over Hilliard Davidson Saturday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy (11-2) pounded out 13 hits in the victory led by Cameron Kaiser, Caden Kaiser and Sam Allinger – who each had two hits. Allinger drove in three runs and Connor Haag drove in a pair.

Olentangy hosts rival Olentangy Orange in OCC-Buckeye play Monday at 5 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 9, Clear Fork 0

Jason Schutte, Matt Poole and Tyler Ross had two hits apiece to lead the Pioneers (9-3) in their win at Clear Fork in Bellville.

Next, Orange visits rival Olentangy in OCC-Buckeye action Monday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

It was a big day for the Thomas sisters as the Big Walnut softball team took both games in a tri-way against Heath and Zanesville Saturday in Heath.

Alex Thomas hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to send the Golden Eagles (5-5) to a 6-5 win over Heath in the opener.

Stacey Walters also went deep with a two-run shot in the sixth. Thomas led the way with two hits and Walters drove in three in the win.

BW exploded for 12 runs in the second inning of a 13-3 win over Zanesville in the second game at Heath.

Jocelyn Lucas went a perfect 4-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored and Meredith Thomas went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI and a run scored in the win as the Eagles pounded out 15 hits.

BW hosts Newark in OCC-Capital action Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Also: Grove City 9, Olentangy Liberty 1 (at Fairfield Union); Fairfield Union 9, Olentangy Liberty 5

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Joseph Johnson won the 800-meter run to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys track and field team to a second straight Vandalia Butler Invitational victory Saturday in Vandalia.

Nick Anderson took second and Adam Clark fourth in the 1600-meter run for the Patriots.

Clark also finished fourth in the 800-meter run and Logan Boone finished fourth in the 3200-meter run.

Jared Whitfield finished fourth in the high jump, Mitchell Kershner finished fifth in the discus

The Patriots also took home top honors in the 1600- and 3200-meter relay, took third in the 800-meter relay and fourth in the 400-meter relay.

Next up, Liberty hosts rival Olentangy Orange in a dual Tuesday at 5 p.m.

HANK SMITH INVITATIONAL

Abe Myers finished first in the boys discuss throw and Brandon Mosher finished second in the boys shot put to lead the Big Walnut boys track and field team to a ninth-place finish at Heath.

Colin White finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and Ethan Hale finished fifth in the shot put.

Canal Winchester won the 19-team event.

Also: Olentangy boys track and field finished fifth at the Dublin Coffman Classic.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

The Olentangy Liberty girls track and field team took top honors for the third consecutive year at the Vandalia Butler Invitational Saturday in Vandalia.

Abby Summers won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Grace Sprankle topped the 800- and 1600-meter runs and Emma Bower finished in the top spot in the 3200-meter run to lead the Patriots.

Kelsey Mockler finished second and Sophia Englehart finished fourth for the Patriots in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

Elizabeth Croop finished third in the discus throw, Mollie Kunar was fourth in the shot put, Jenna Culver finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump, Sam Silber finished fourth in the pole vault and fifth in the long jump.

The Patriots took second in the 800-meter relay and fifth in the 400- and 1600-meter relays.

Liberty hosts rival Olentangy Orange in a dual Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

HANK SMITH INVITATIONAL

Kaley Rammelsberg finished second in the girls 100-meter hurdles fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles to lead the Big Walnut girls team to a fourth-place finish at Heath.

Sara Althauser finished third in the 300-meter hurdles and Kaitlin Meade finished fourth in the 800-meter. Althauser and Meade were a part of the 4x-400-meter team that placed third along with Kylie Stickrath and Tori Buxton.

Anna Vrancken finished third in the discus throw.

Canal Winchester took home top honors ahead of Sheridan, Liberty Union and BW in the 20-team event.

Also: Olentangy boys track finished seventh at the Dublin Coffman Classic.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Madison 1, Buckeye Valley 0; Olentangy 5, Pickerington Central 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 8, Hudson 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mason 15, Olentangy Orange 11

By Michael Rich [email protected]

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.