Big Walnut track teams place

HANK SMITH INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Tim Rumas, Abe Myers, Brandon Mosher and Caleb Ramey each won their respective events to lead the Big Walnut boys track and field team to a third-place finish Saturday in Heath.

Rumas (200-meter dash), Myers (boys discuss throw), Mosher (shot put) and Ramey (triple jump) each took finished at the top in their respective events as the Golden Eagles finished behind Sheridan and host Heath.

Also, Rumas took second in the 100-meter dash, Mosher finished third in the discus, Noah McKinney took third in the pole vault and the boys 100-meter relay team of Dante Chhuom, Sam Boyd, Devon Bingman and Josh Kem took fifth.

GIRLS

The Big Walnut girls track and field team had four first place finishes, which led the way to a victory at Heath Saturday.

The 4x 800-meter relay team of Kaitlin Meade, Emma Padgett, Adelee Gartner and Becca Bogantz and the 4x 200-meter relay team of Hanna Pinkston, Tori Buxton, Bryn Rammelsberg and Meade each took first place.

Kaley Rammelsberg won the high jump, took second in the 100-meter hurdles and finished fifth in the long jump.

Pinkston finished second in the 200-meter dash and Colbi Borland took second in the 3200-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run.

Gartner took fourth in the 400-meter dash and Meade and Padgett finished second and fourth respectively in the 800-meter run.

The team of Buxton, Padgett, Gartner and Meade finished second in the 4x 400-meter relay and Pinkston, Buxton, Gretchen Houser and Bryn Rammelsberg took third in the 4x 100-meter relay.

Tori Rammelsberg took first in the triple jump and Anna Vrancken took second in the discus throw and the shot put.

Incorrect results from this meet were published in Monday’s Gazette.

