Walters delivers for Big Walnut

Stacey Walters sent them home happy with a walk-off single in the eighth inning to give the Big Walnut softball team a 7-6 victory over St. Francis DeSales in non-league action Tuesday in Sunbury.

Walters’ RBI single scored Meredith Thomas, who led the inning off with a double, allowing the Golden Eagles to overcome a late comeback by DeSales.

The Stallions scored three times in the fifth before tying it up with a run in the seventh.

Taryn Hammond went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate to lead the Eagles (6-6). Meredith Thomas had three hits, two RBI and two runs, Jess Coletta also had three hits and Alexyss Bullock added two hits and a couple of RBI.

Alex Thomas got the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run over three innings in relief. She gave up three hits and struck out two.

Delaware Christian 9, Shekinah Christian 5

Madisen Wallace hit an inside-the-park home run as Delaware Christian cruised to a MOCAL victory Monday night in Plain City.

The Eagles (4-5, 3-1) used a three-run first, a three-run third and a two-run fourth to take control.

Wallace finished with two hits, two RBI and four runs scored, Madie Morgan had three hits, three runs and a RBI and Kara Haskins reached all four times with three walks and a hit to lead the DCS offense.

Morgan went the distance to pick up the win in the circle for the Eagles. She allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out seven.

Olentangy 9, Bishop Watterson 6

Olentangy jumped out to a 6-run lead by the third inning and held off a late comeback by Watterson in a non-league win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Peyton Cox had three hits and scored three times to lead the Olentangy offense, Sydney Wagner had a pair of hits and two runs and Sophie Low drove in three.

Low allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks and struck out three over 4.1 innings to pick up the win in the circle.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut broke out for six runs in the third inning and leaned on its two-headed monster in Austin Becker and Henry von Hollen on the mound to secure a 6-1 non-league win over Hilliard Bradley Tuesday in Sunbury.

Austin Becker broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the deciding inning after Jake Foster was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie it up.

Noah Sprowls hit a sacrifice fly and Zach Rines added a single to give the Golden Eagles (9-4) their cushion. Rines had two hits to lead the offense.

Becker tossed four innings to pick up the win on the mound. He gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk and had nine strikeouts.

Von Hollen struck out four and allowed four hits over the final three innings in relief.

North Union 3, Buckeye Valley 2

Buckeye Valley was two outs away from grabbing its second win in as many days, but North Union struck for two runs in the seventh to snag a walk-off victory in MOAC-Red action Tuesday in Richwood.

Hayden Owens singled to open the fourth and later scored on a passed ball to give the Barons (1-10, 1-3) a 2-1 lead.

Zach Schneider had a RBI single in the third to give BV a 1-0 lead. Schneider led the way with two hits and Branson Kurtz also reached base twice with a pair of walks.

BV starter Evan Ulrich allowed a run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings.

Dominick Bertke took the loss, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings of relief.

BOYS LACROSSE

Big Walnut 14, Westerville South 9

Olentangy 14, New Albany 7

Olentangy Liberty 15, Olentangy Orange 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

New Albany 18, Olentangy 8

Worthington Kilbourne 17, Delaware Hayes 3

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Franklin Heights 0

Buckeye Valley 5, Marion Pleasant 0

Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy 3, Olentangy Liberty 2

By Michael Rich [email protected]

