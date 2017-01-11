Braves power past Wildcats in league opener

The Olentangy wrestling team started its league slate in style, picking up a solid 57-21 dual-meet win over visiting Westerville South Wednesday in Lewis Center.

The Braves’ strength was on display as they won seven matches via pinfall. Ethan Robinson (182), Nathan Murphy (285), Jake Sherman (120), Nick Varanelli (126), Max Hall (152), Brice Kade (165) and Kyle McCoy (170) all forced their Wildcat opponents to the mat.

Olentangy, which led 9-0 two matches in and 27-12 halfway through, also got a win from Colton Doup (3-1 decision) at 195.

BOYS BOWLING

The Olentangy Orange boys bowling team got back to its winning ways Wednesday, slipping past host Gahanna 1,957-1,936.

The Pioneers, who are now 6-1 on the season, were led by Andrew Kicas, who finished with games of 194 and 186 for a match-high series of 380. Other Orange standouts included Nick Baumeyer, who had games of 144 and 186; Rory Schmidt, who rolled games of 137 and 183; and Gabe Jacobs, who had a 190 game.

From Tuesday

Big Walnut finished with its best game of the season to notch its third straight win: a 2,122-2,018 decision over New Albany Tuesday afternoon.

Jack Belcher led the Golden Eagles with a match-high series of 393.

GIRLS BOWLING

Orange didn’t miss picking up its fifth win by much, but fell to host Gahanna 1,986-1,815 Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Gabele paced the Pioneers with games of 203 and 129 for a 332 series. SarahKate Palmer was also steady, closing with games of 146 and 168 for a combined 314, while Haley Wemple had games of 149 and 157.

From Tuesday

Kaitlyn Morrison fired a 384 series to lead Big Walnut to a 1,681-1,342 win over New Albany Tuesday afternoon.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 84, Hiram 78

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hiram 65, Ohio Wesleyan 63

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.