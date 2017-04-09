Braves split doubleheader against Panthers

The fifth inning wasn’t all that kind to the Olentangy baseball team over the weekend as the Braves allowed a combined nine runs in the fifth innings of Saturday’s doubleheader against host Hilliard Darby.

Fortunately for Olentangy, it was able to recover in the second game as it salvaged a split with an 8-7 win after dropping the first game 8-4.

The Braves (6-2) led big, up 7-1 in the fourth, before holding off a Panther rally in the win.

Darby scored once in the fourth and five times in the fifth before Olentangy plated one in the sixth to regain control.

Caden and Cameron Kaiser finished with two hits apiece, with Cameron adding two RBI and Caden chipping in a pair of runs. Jake McIntyre had a team-best three RBI for the Braves while Tyler Karbler finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Evan Brock didn’t get the win, but pitched well. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in his four innings of action. He struck out two and walked two.

Darby scored four runs in the fifth to break a 4-4 tie and cement the opening-game win.

Caden Kaiser, Logan Ketron, Josh Moeller and Berto Carselle had two hits apiece in the setback.

Big Walnut 10, Amanda-Clearcreek 1; Big Walnut 7, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

The Golden Eagles got back to their winning ways, breaking a three-game losing streak with a pair of lopsided wins Saturday in Sunbury.

Noah Sprowls and Austin Becker had three RBI apiece as Big Walnut rolled 10-1 in the opener.

Connor Gerren picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking two in five innings of action.

BW (5-3) scored four times in the fifth to pull away for a 7-1 win in the second game.

Austin Krinn had a double and three RBI while Dylan Seward had a pair of hits in the win.

Colton Lee earned the win, tossing four innings of scoreless ball. He allowed just two hits while striking out four and walking two.

Marysville 7, Liberty 6; Liberty 7, Medina 5.

The Patriots blew a late lead, allowing five seventh-inning runs in a loss to the Monarchs, but bounced back with a win over Medina Saturday in Powell.

Liberty (5-5) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead over Medina with two runs in the first inning and another two in the third. The Bees sliced the deficit in half with two runs in the fourth, then plated three in the sixth to even things 5-5, but a two-run sixth sealed the deal for the Patriots.

Ryan Hoffman had three hits in the win while Mitchell Okuley and Carson Comer scored three runs apiece.

Hunter Voorhees picked up the win in relief, allowing just one hit while tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Okuley finished 3-for-4 with two runs while Craig Lutwen and Brennan Rowe had two hits apiece in the loss to Marysville.

Hayes 11, North Union 5; North Union 7, Hayes 4.

Ben Yoakum had a team-best three hits to go with three runs scored and Ryan Daughenbaugh had two hits and three RBI to lead the Pacers to a win over the visiting Wildcats in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Gabe Phillips also scored three runs for the Pacers (4-4), who scored two runs in the first, five in the second and three in the third to take control.

Mason J. Davis earned the win on the mound, tossing 4.1 innings of no-hit ball. He struck out two and walked three.

Hayes took a 3-1 lead into the fifth in the second game, but couldn’t hold on.

Phillips and Mason W. Davis had two hits apiece to lead the Pacers.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 3, Dublin Jerome 2; Dublin Jerome 5, Liberty 3; Danville 5, Big Walnut 0; Dublin Coffman 9, Big Walnut 4; Marysville 7, Olentangy 4.

BOYS LACROSSE

Sophomore Judah Lozano had a hat trick and Campbell Allen, Seth Daniels and Nathan Montgomery finished with two goals apiece to lead Big Walnut to a 9-6 win over host Licking Valley Saturday.

Josh Hageman anchored the Golden Eagle defense, finishing with nine saves in goal.

Big Walnut improved to 3-1 with the win.

Also: Centerville 11, Orange 10; St. Francis DeSales 10, Liberty 9; Mason 8, Olentangy 7, 2 OT; Orchard Lake St. Mary (MI) 12, Hayes 11, OT.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DeSales 16, Orange 7; Liberty 13, Pickerington Central 5; Dublin Jerome 21, Olentangy 8.

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.