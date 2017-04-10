Milheim lifts Patriots to walkoff win over Warriors

The Olentangy Liberty baseball team saw an early lead turn into a late deficit, but Mitch Milheim’s two-run single in the seventh made up for it as the Patriots posted a walkoff win over visiting Westerville North Monday in Powell.

The Warriors opened the scoring with a three-run first, but Liberty came back with a four spot in the second to take a one-run lead.

North answered with a run in the fifth to tie things up, then scored two in the seventh to take the lead, but the Patriots (6-5) scored three in the bottom half to seal the deal in dramatic fashion.

Brennan Rowe, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, singled to start the Liberty rally. Corbin Parrish, who knocked in a pair of runs in the win, then doubled to left and Mitchell Okuley was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs.

The next batter, Carson Comer, was hit by a pitch to force in a run and, after the Warriors got the first out of the inning on a popup to short, Milheim singled to score Parrish and Okuley and send the Patriot fans home happy.

Hunter Voorhees was solid in his six innings of action. The Liberty starter allowed four runs (three earned) on just three hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Brandon Brown picked up the win despite allowing two runs in the seventh.

Orange 10, Westerville South 0

Tyler Brown tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Pioneers to a league win over the host Wildcats Monday in Westerville.

Brown faced the minimum in the win.

The offense didn’t need to do much, but erupted for eight second-inning runs to put the game out of reach. Orange (6-3) added two more runs in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Brown and Matthew Poole were both 2-for-2 at the plate.

Thomas Worthington 5, Hayes 0

The Cardinals pounded out 15 hits and limited the Pacers to just five on the way to a league win Monday in Delaware.

Mason W. Davis, Ryan Daughenbaugh, Mason J. Davis and Cole Barton had the Hayes (4-5) hits.

Spencer Kiehl finished a perfect 4-for-4 for Thomas Worthington.

SOFTBALL

Kara Haskins had a game-best four hits while Madisen Wallace, Emily Parrish and Hope Clark had three apiece to lead the Delaware Christian softball team to a dominant 24-2, five-inning win over visiting Shekinah Christian Monday in Delaware.

The Eagles scored in each of the first three innings, plating four in the first, nine in the second and 11 in the third.

Wallace had a triple and two doubles to go with five RBI and four runs scored. Haskins and Parrish knocked in three runs apiece and Clark scored four runs.

Madie Morgan picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out six.

Central Crossing 3, Olentangy 0

Sophie Low struck out nine Comets and allowed just six hits, but the Braves managed only two hits of their own in Monday’s non-league loss to visiting Central Crossing.

Sydney Wagner and Kristen Kracht had the Olentangy hits.

The Comets scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth to account for the final margin.

Orange 4, Dublin Coffman 1

Alex Nagy struck out 10 and helped her cause with a double at the dish to lead the Pioneers to a non-league win over the Shamrocks Monday in Lewis Center.

Dublin Coffman broke the scoring seal with a run in the second, but was blanked the rest of the way. Orange, meanwhile, plated three in the third and another in the fifth to seal the deal.

Also: Groveport Madison 6, Big Walnut 0; North Union 11, Buckeye Valley 0, 5 innings; Marysville 7, Liberty 5.

BOYS TENNIS

Hayes picked up a solid non-league win Monday, sweeping away Westerville South.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp at first singles (6-2, 6-1), Sam Bonofiglio at second singles (6-0, 6-1), Ben Teitelbaum at third singles (6-0, 6-0), Eric Ullom and Ryan Williams at first doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Eric Puthoff and Craig Klumpp at second doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Granville 3, Big Walnut 2

The Golden Eagles won at one of the two doubles courts, but picked up just one singles win en route to a 3-2 setback Monday in Granville.

Golden Eagle winners included DJ Werner at third singles (6-2, 6-2) and the duo of Nick Schulz and Lane Davis at first doubles (4-6, 6-4, 1-0).

BOYS LACROSSE

Upper Arlington 6, Liberty 4.

