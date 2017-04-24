Pioneers stay hot with wins in host quad

Orange’s track and field teams handled their business Monday in Lewis Center, following up last week’s solid showings in the Freedom Relays by taking top honors in a quad which included the likes of Hayes and Buckeye Valley.

The Pioneer girls were powered by Mackenzi Blendick, who won the 100 hurdles (15.65 seconds); Brenda Agyekum, who won the 100-meter dash (12.77 seconds) and shot put (34-0); Zoe Bond, who took top honors in the 1,600 (5:50.97); Angel Frye, who won the 400 (1:00.29); Grace Frye, who won the 300 hurdles (46.13 seconds); Maya Patterson, who won the 200 (28 seconds); Kailey White, who secured first-place points in the 3,200 (13:53.22); Anna Watson, who won the pole vault (13-0); and Gurleen Vikhu, who won the triple jump (33-09).

Orange also won the 4×100 (50.77 seconds) and 4×200 (1:51.65) relays.

Hayes’ girls got wins from the 4×800 relay team of Ashley Smiley, Brooke Glesenkamp, Adrianah Melvin and Torie Young (11:17.73); the 4×400 foursome of Smiley, Savanna Diebert, Mary Beth Zimmerman and Ari Avant (4:24.74); Emily Gray, who won the 800 (2:32.64); and McKenzie Knodell, who won the discus (91-04).

Buckeye Valley’s two wins came from Nina Hilt in the long jump (15-06) and high jump (4-10).

Orange’s boys were boosted by Jimmy Sensibaugh, who won the 110 hurdles (17.43 seconds); Josh Brooks, who won the 1,600 (4:37.39); TJ Coates, who won the 400 (49.88 seconds); Tyler King, who won the 800 (1:57.76); Zach Harrison, who picked up first-place points in the 200 (23.14 seconds); Brant Kightlinger, who won the discus (128-00.50); Manny Anderson, who won the high jump (6-02); and Kevin Acheampong, who won the triple jump (40-07).

The Pioneers also won the 4×100 (43.31 seconds) and 4×400 (3:36.64) relays.

Hayes got wins from Deven Ward in the 100 (11 seconds), Derrick O’Conner in the shot put (45-00.50) and Laquans Banks in the long jump (19-01.50). Connor Derstine, Blain McCormick, Phillipe Mutwali and Elijah Harrell also earned a win, teaming up to finish the 4×200 in 1:34.37.

Cameron Hurt and Nathan Holst picked up individual wins for the Barons. Hurt won the 300 hurdles in 43.34 seconds and Holst won the 3,200 in 10:32.57. Buckeye Valley also won the 4×800 relay (Holst, Gavin Shearer, Ben Johns and Hurt) in 8:58.

TENNIS

Big Walnut picked up a solid non-league win over Buckeye Valley Monday, winning two singles matches and both doubles showdowns en route to a 4-1 win.

Golden Eagle standouts included Jared Deel, who beat Nick Roden 6-2, 6-1 at first singles; DJ Werner, who came from behind to beat Ben Swanger 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at second singles; Stephen Pushkin and Matt Pushkin, who won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at first doubles; and the duo of Nick Schulz and Lane Davis, who won 7-6, 6-2 at second doubles.

Nick Baesman picked up BV’s lone win, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Gabe Mexicott at third singles.

Hayes 5, Jonathan Alder 0

The Pacers picked up a three-set win at first doubles and cruised to wins on the other four courts to sweep away the Pioneers Monday afternoon.

Ryan Williams and Eric Ullom picked up the hard-fought win, outlasting Alder’s duo 6-3, 5-7, 7-5. Other Hayes winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-2, 6-2 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-0, 6-0 at second singles), Ben Teitelbaum (6-1, 6-1 at third singles) and Eric Puthoff and Danny Brennan (6-1, 6-1 at second doubles).

BOYS LACROSSE

Orange 19, Westerville South 0.

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

