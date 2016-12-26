Delaney elected presiding judge on appeals court

The Honorable Patricia Ann Delaney, Judge on the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals, was unanimously elected presiding judge by the other members of this court, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Judge Delaney was elected to the Fifth District Court of Appeals for a term commencing Feb. 11, 2007. Judge Delaney was born and raised in Cleveland, and received both undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Toledo.

She is married and has four children. The Delaney family resides in Delaware County.

Judge Delaney served as Ohio Assistant Attorney General, Staff Attorney for the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas and in private practice at the Columbus law firm of Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Delaney served as Columbus Assistant City Attorney for nine years, practicing in complex civil litigation in both state and federal courts.

She serves as the Fifth District Trustee for the Ohio Women’s Bar Association, is on the Judicially-Led Pro Bono Committee for the Ohio State Bar Association, the Women’s Leadership Impact Series in Canton, the Public Confidence and Community Outreach Committee for the Ohio Judicial Conference and chairs the Bylaws Committee for the Ohio Court of Appeals Judges Association.

Judge Delaney has served by assignment on the Ohio Supreme Court and the 10th and 11th District Courts of Appeals.

