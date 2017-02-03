Cookbooks offer recipes for Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl quickly approaching your mind is likely on one of a few subjects: where am I watching it; what am I cooking; how will the ads stack up this year; or what can I do to avoid all sports forever?

Fortunately, the library can help you with at least one of these problems – cooking. Admittedly, the library probably isn’t the first place you think of when you are looking for your next best Super Bowl recipe. However, with thousands of cookbooks in our collection, you’re just as well equipped, and better organized than you would be on Pinterest.

Keeping it local with a book like “Eat & Explore Ohio: Cookbook & Travel Guide” by Christy Campbell means you’re making recipes straight from home kitchens right in your home state.

Even more localized is a 2013 release called “North Market Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from Columbus Ohio’s Historic Public Market” by Michael Turback. Recipes good for the game include heartland-grown popcorn, a “Buckeye Banana Split” made with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, and much more than represent the unique character that is the North Market.

“Cooking for the Man Cave: What to Eat When You’re Kicking Back with Family and Friends” by Paul McGahren is all about cooking with attitude. The book, appropriately, begins with a chapter on “Lord of the Fryer” and goes on to explain why “deep-frying is the Evel Knievel of cooking techniques.”

Gooseberry Patch has an eBook available, which is perfect if you use your tablet in the kitchen while cooking, called “Our Favorite Game-Day Recipes.” The book includes 60 zesty recipes for your big game party.

You can’t go wrong with honey-molasses wings, cranberry cocktail sausages and sweet and spicy pork ribs. Check out the book on your mobile device using OverDrive.

While you’re checking out the eCollection, try out Zinio for Libraries app, which allows users to download full color magazines to keep on their tablets. This month’s issue of “Food Network Magazine” features party food, “Clean Eating” and “Eating Well” magazines have some great soup recipes featured, and “Rachael Ray Every Day” wouldn’t leave you hanging without her recommendations for winning game day wings.

Stop in to any Delaware County District Library location to check out the fantastic titles listed above, or ask our librarians for help with OverDrive or Zinio. While you’re in, see what else is new on our book shelves in addition to these titles.

• “My Not So Perfect Life” by Sophie Kinsella. After being fired by Demeter Farlowe, Katie Brenner retreats to her family’s farm to help them set up a vacation business, but when Demeter shows up out of the blue, Katie has a new chance at re-evaluating and resetting her life.

• Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman. Presents a rendering of the major Norse pantheon that traces the genesis of the legendary nine worlds and the exploits of its characters, illuminating the characters and natures of iconic figures Odin, Thor, and Loki.

• Shadowbahn by Steve Erickson. Two siblings traveling cross-country stop to visit the Twin Towers, which have mysteriously reappeared in the badlands of South Dakota, while the stillborn twin of Elvis Presley emerges from the Towers to live a life that never was.

Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

