COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

WEDNESDAY

CIVIC

Delaware County Railroad Crossing Task Force, 1:30 p.m., 50 Channing St.

Delaware County Transit Board, 7 p.m., DATA bus office, 119 Henderson Court.

Harlem Township trustees, 8 p.m., 3883 Ohio 605S (7 p.m. not DST).

Humane Society of Delaware County board meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4920 Ohio 37 East.

Sunbury Village Council, 7:30 p.m., town hall, third floor.

Village of Galena Zoning and Planning Commission, 7 p.m., municipal building, 9 W. Columbus St., Galena.

GROUPS

9 and 18 Hole Traveling Golf League, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., locations change, 740-369-5133.

Delaware Amateur Radio Association Inc., 7:30 p.m., Tri-Township Fire Department meeting room, 495 U.S. 36/Ohio 37 East.

Eagles FOE No. 376 bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., 127 E. William St.

Powell Sertoma Club, noon, Liberty Tavern, 50 S. Liberty St., Dave Betz, 614-202-0235, or powellsertoma.org.

HEALTH

Fifty-Fifty Club Walking, 7:15 a.m., Royal American Links Golf Course, Miller-Paul Road/

Free Community Yoga Class, bring yoga mat, 7 p.m., Perfect Harmony Fitness, 2 1/2 N. Sandusky St., 740-513-6705.

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Historical Society Research Library and Nash House Museum, open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., Cryder Historical Center, 157 E. William St., delawareohio history.org .

SUPPORT

AA daily meeting, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 740-363-4466.

Caregiver support group for families of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, 3 p.m., Country View of Sunbury, 14961 N. Old 3-C Highway, Free, R.S.V.P. before attending first time; call Ulrike Martin at 740-965-3984.

Clean and Sober Rotating format/last week open speaker AA, 8 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Common Ground Free Store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

Community Meal and Food Pantry, 5:30-6:45 p.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, 740-273-0368.

Delaware Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Delaware Township Hall, 2590 Liberty Road, 740-363-3841.

GriefShare support group, 6:45 – 8:15 p.m., Genoa Baptist Church, room 218, 7562 Lewis Center Road, $15 workbook fee, call 740-965-5548, or on line at [email protected]

Ladies Night Women’s Group open discussion AA, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

­

THURSDAY

CIVIC

Delaware Area Career Center school board, 6:30 p.m., South Campus, 4565 U.S. 23 South.

Delaware County Commission, 10 a.m., 101 N. Sandusky St.

Powell Historic District Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 47 Hall St.

GROUPS

AmSpirit Business Connections Westerville Chapter, 7:30 a.m., Toukan and Co., 575 Charring Cross Drive, Westerville, Gary L. Smith, 614-890-0515, or westervilleamspirit.com.

Delaware Community Band rehearsal, seeking new members; call for information, 7 to 9 p.m., Dempsey Middle School band room, 599 Pennsylvania Ave., 740-816-6912.

Delaware County Democratic Party, 7:30 p.m., Party headquarters, 12½ N. Sandusky St.

Delaware County Veterans Association, 7 p.m., Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Ave.

Delaware Noon Kiwanis Club, 11:45 a.m., 66 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, delawarekiwanis.com.

Exercise class, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Olentangy Area Senior Citizens, North Orange Community Building, Gooding Boulevard.

Rotary Club of Powell, 7:30 a.m., Bridgewater Banquet and Conference Center, 10561 Sawmill Parkway, Steve Ussery, 614-764-8993, or olentangyrotary.org.

Senior Citizens lunch bunch, lunch followed by cards and games, 12:15 p.m., Tri-Township fire hall, 495 U.S. 36/Ohio 37 East.

Teen Leaders Club for 11- to 17-year-olds, 6-7 p.m., Delaware Community Center YMCA, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or [email protected]

TOPS weight loss group, 5:45 p.m., William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Georgeanna Mills, 740-881-4497, or tops.org.

VFW Post 3297 Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 481 S. Sandusky St. first

VFW Post 8736, 7:30 p.m., 435 McGill St., Sunbury first

HEALTH

Walking Club, 10 a.m., Liberty Township/Powell YMCA, 7798 N. Liberty Road, 740-881-1058.

Willpower Discussion Group, 7-8 p.m., Delaware Community Center YMCA, Conference Room, 1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware, 740-203-3051 or [email protected]

LIBRARIES

Delaware County Genealogical Society research assistance, 10-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Local History, Genealogy Room, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., 740-369-4375.

Family story time, 10 a.m., Wornstaff Memorial Public Library, 302 E. High St., Ashley, 740-747-2085.

Laugh & Learn, ages 4–6, 10:30 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

Wiggles & Giggles, for 3-year-olds, 9:45 a.m., Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

SUPPORT

Common Ground Free Store, open 6-9 p.m., 193 E. Central Avenue, 740-369-3733.

Delaware How and Why Group of N.A., 8 p.m., Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, www.naohio.org.

Friendship Fellowship Group open speaker AA, 7:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 385 E. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunbury Safe Haven Group open rotating format AA, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12259 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury, 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Sunrise Group open 12 & 12 AA, 7 a.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

Third Thursdays free community meal, 5 p.m., Andrews House, 39 W. Winter St.

Thursday Noon Big Book AA, noon, William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., 800-870-3795 or aacentralohio.org.

V.O.I.C.E.S. support group For family members, friends and coworkers whose loved ones have been victims of homicide, 7:30-9 p.m., 140 N. Sandusky St., 740-833-2713.